These stats perfectly sum up the Patriots' home dominance

The New England Patriots have been the NFL's best team for the better part of two decades. Over that span, they have won six Super Bowls in nine appearances. Since 2003, they've won all but one AFC East title.

Part of the reason that the Patriots are so good? They have been dominant at home. And that has especially been the case over the course of the past 10 seasons.

According to the "Boston Sports Info" Twitter account, the Patriots hold a 67-9 record and have never trailed in 42 of 76 games. Even more impressively, the team has held a lead or tie in 83 percent of the minutes played in those contests.

The team's success at home is also largely thanks to Tom Brady. The 42-year-old passer has an unbelievable record at home (119-19). And in Sunday home games where Brady has held a lead going into the fourth quarter, he is undefeated.

These stats are frankly remarkable. It's rare for any type of NFL team to sustain this type of long-term success, even at home. Bill Belichick deserves a lot of credit for consistently preparing the Patriots to play at home, and his coaching prowess is certainly a big part of the reason that the team has only trailed for a total of seven minutes at home since the 2018 season began.

The Patriots will look to continue their impressive home dominance in Week 12 as they take on the Dallas Cowboys. The game will begin at 4:25 p.m. ET and you can catch Patriots Pregame Live starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

