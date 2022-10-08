Stats to know about the Eagles

The 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles come to town this weekend to face the Arizona Cardinals and are considered by many to be the best team in the NFL. Regardless if that is the case, their roster is very complete and will pose a huge challenge for the Cardinals.

Led by MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, the Eagles appear to be on their way to having a very successful season. Before Sunday’s game gets here, take a look at the statistical leaders for the Eagles.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Overall offensive numbers

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Scoring

The Eagles average 28.8 points per game, fourth in the league.

They have scored no fewer than 24 points in any game this season.

They have scored 15 touchdowns, the third-most in the league.

Yards

They gain an average of 435.5 yards per game, which is second in the league.

Time of possession

They are No. 3 in the league in time of possession at 33:41 per game.

Turnovers

They have only turned the ball over twice this season. Both were interceptions. They have fumbled three times but have not lost a fumble.

Passing stats

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Passing

Jalen Hurts has 1,120 passing yards on the season.

Hurts is fifth in the NFL in passing yardage total through Week 4.

He has a QBR of 70.2.

Receiving:

WR A.J. Brown has 404 receiving yards, which is third in the NFL as of the conclusion of Week 4.

WR Devonta Smith has 266 receiving yards and one touchdown.

TE Dallas Goedert has 240 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Rushing stats

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Stats

RB Miles Sanders is third in the NFL in rushing yards with 356, behind only Nick Chubb and Saquon Barkley.

Last week, Sanders had 27 carries for 134 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

QB Jalen Hurts has 205 rushing yards through the first four weeks of the regular. season

Hurts also has four rushing touchdowns to this point.

Story continues

Defensive numbers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Stats:

Linebacker Haason Reddick has 3.5 sacks, which is tied for 13th in the league.

The Eagles have 16 sacks through the first four games.

CBs Darius Slay and James Bradberry each have two interceptions on the season.

LB T.J. Edwards has the third-highest LB grade at his position at 86.4, per PFF.

The Eagles allow only 17.6 points per game.

They allow 100.3 rushing yards per game and only 177 passing yards per game.

The Eagles are allowing a QBR of 69.2 against them.

Special teams stats

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kicking:

K Jake Elliot, who will miss Sunday’s contest with the Cardinals, is 4-for-5 on field goals on the season (80%).

Punting:

P Arryn Siposs has 16 punts on the season.

He averages 45.4 yards per punt and has a high of 53 yards.

Seven of his punts were downed inside the 20.

Return Game:

The kick and punt returners so far are Devonta Smith, Britain Covey and Quez Watkins.

Covey has 11 punt returns with an average of 5.7 yards per return. His long is 12 yards.

Smith has one punt return for 12 yards.

Watkins has 5 kick returns for 51 yards.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire