Stats highlight Carey's importance to Saints

Most St Johnstone fans would credit Graham Carey's creativity in helping the club stave off relegation last season, and the stats highlight just how crucial the 35-year-old was.

In addition to his nine assists, he created 61 chances - the sixth most in the division - and completed 34 dribbles, only behind Dan Phillips in the St Johnstone squad.

The Perth side struggled for possession throughout last season, making those attacking numbers even more impressive, but Carey also mucked in defensively, winning back possession 226 times.

His all-round contribution explains just why his deal has been extended by a year as Craig Levein looks to squeeze yet more out of the veteran winger.