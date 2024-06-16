STATS: Forward Thomas’ excellent first season at Tottenham Hotspur in numbers

Scotland international forward Martha Thomas proved to be one of the signings of the season in the Barclays Women’s Super League after she impressed for Robert Vilahamn’s Tottenham Hotspur side.

The 28-year-old joined Spurs last summer after leaving former club Manchester United. Thomas endured a challenging period with The Red Devils but she has come into her own at Spurs.

With the 2023/2024 season having recently come to a close, WSL Full-Time have reviewed Spurs forward Thomas’ statistics. Here is a summary of the key figures behind her most productive season to date.

7 – Thomas netted seven goals in this season’s Barclays Women’s Super League. That tally was her highest in her five years playing in the English top flight.

17 – After struggling for regular starts at former club Manchester United, Thomas made 17 starts for Spurs in this season’s Barclays Women’s Super League. It was the first time that she started so many league games in a single season.

27 – Thomas directed 27 of her 46 shots on target in 2023/2024. Her shots on target percentage of 58.7% was the sixth-highest of any player in the top division.

45 – Thomas completed 45 shot-creating actions this season, an average of 2.95 shot-creating actions per game.

1 – Thomas ended the season as Tottenham Hotspur’s top league goalscorer (seven goals). With fellow forward Beth England sidelined for the first half of the campaign, Thomas led by example in attack, stepping up to the mark.

2 – Just as she did with Manchester United in 2022/2023, Thomas ended the season with a medal. She featured for Spurs as they reached the Adobe Women’s FA Cup final. Thomas was on the losing side at Wembley for the second season running but she did add another runners-up medal to her tally.

118 – Thomas’ 118th-minute winning goal against Leicester City in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup semi-finals sent Tottenham Hotspur to Wembley for the first time in their history. It was a magic moment with Spurs winning the tie 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

0 – None of Thomas’ league goals in 2023/2024 came from the penalty spot.

Thomas has another year to run on her contract at Tottenham Hotspur. She will be hoping to hit the goal trail again in 2024/2025 as the club aim to continue their progress.