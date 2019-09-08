How the STATS FCS Top 25 fared

(STATS) - How teams in the STATS FCS Top 25 fared in Week 2:

1. North Dakota State (2-0): 38-7 win over North Dakota (1-1)

2. James Madison (1-1): 44-7 win over Saint Francis (1-1)

3. South Dakota State (1-1): 38-3 win over Long Island (0-1)

4. Eastern Washington (1-1): 59-31 win over Lindenwold (0-1)

5. UC Davis (1-1): 38-35 win over San Diego (0-2)

6. Maine (1-1): 26-18 loss to Georgia Southern (1-1)

7. Weber State (1-1): 41-24 win over Cal Poly (1-1)

8. Towson (2-0): 42-3 win over North Carolina Central (0-2)

9. Kennesaw State (1-1): 26-23 OT loss to Kent State (1-1)

10. Nicholls (0-1): Bye

11. Northern Iowa (1-1): 34-14 win over Southern Utah (0-2)

12. Southeast Missouri (1-1): 38-17 loss to No. 13 Montana State (1-1)

13. Montana State (1-1): 38-17 win over No. 12 Southeast Missouri (1-1)

14. Indiana State (0-2): 42-35 loss to Dayton (1-0)

15. North Carolina A&T (1-1): 45-13 loss to Duke (1-1)

16. Illinois State (1-1): 42-14 win over Morehead State (1-1)

17. Furman (1-1): 48-42 loss to Georgia State (2-0)

18. Jacksonville State (1-1): 41-20 win over Chattanooga (1-1)

19. Wofford (0-1): Bye

20. Central Arkansas (2-0): 24-16 win over Austin Peay (1-1)

21. Delaware (2-0, 1-0 CAA): 44-38, 3-OT win over Rhode Island (0-2, 0-1)

22. Montana (2-0): 61-17 win over North Alabama (1-1)

23. Southeastern Louisiana (1-0): Canceled at Bethune-Cookman

24. Villanova (2-0): 38-10 win over Lehigh (0-2)

25. Sam Houston State (1-1): 77-0 win over Oklahoma Panhandle State (0-1)

