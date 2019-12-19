STATS FCS All-America Team blankets the nation

(STATS) - The best in FCS college football have risen up all season.

National powers North Dakota State and James Madison led the way Thursday on a particularly widespread STATS FCS All-America Team.

The team boasted 100 players from 66 schools, with North Dakota State boasting a team-high six selections followed by James Madison with five. The two programs have been ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, since the preseason, and will host national semifinals on Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Included were 19 players from the 2018 All-American team, led by three returnees to the first team: linebackers Zach Hall of Southeast Missouri and Dante Olson of Montana and punter Alex Pechin of Bucknell.

The Big Sky and Missouri Valley conferences gained the most All-America selections with 16 each and CAA was third with 12.

---=

2019 STATS FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAM

*-Order of quarterbacks to be determined by the STATS FCS Walter Payton Award on Jan. 10

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

*QB - Case Cookus, senior, 6-4, 205, Northern Arizona; Trey Lance, freshman, 6-3, 221, North Dakota State; or Kevin Thomson, junior, 6-2, 200, Sacramento State

RB - Pete Guerriero, junior, 5-10, 190, Monmouth

RB - James Robinson, senior, 5-10, 220, Illinois State

WR - Juwan Green, senior, 6-0, 187, UAlbany

WR - Aaron Parker, senior, 6-3, 208, Rhode Island

WR - Samori Toure, junior, 6-3, 190, Montana

TE - Adam Trautman, senior, 6-6, 253, Dayton

OL - P.J. Burkhalter, junior, 6-3, 330, Nicholls

OL - Liam Fornadel, junior, 6-4, 308, James Madison

OL - Drew Himmelman, junior, 6-10, 315, Illinois State

OL - Kyle Murphy, senior, 6-4, 302, Rhode Island

OL - Dillon Radunz, junior, 6-6, 298, North Dakota State

DEFENSE

DL - Ron'Dell Carter, senior, 6-3, 269, James Madison

DL - John Daka, senior, 6-2, 227, James Madison

DL - Sully Laiche, senior, 6-2, 270, Nicholls

Story continues

DL - Derrek Tuszka, senior, 6-5, 246, North Dakota State

LB - Cam Gill, senior, 6-3, 240, Wagner

LB - Zach Hall, senior, 6-0, 238, Southeast Missouri

LB - Dante Olson, senior, 6-3, 240, Montana

LB - Christian Rozeboom, senior, 6-2, 230, South Dakota State

DB - Anthony Adams, sophomore, 6-0, 180, Portland State

DB - Jeremy Chinn, senior, 6-3, 211, Southern Illinois

DB - Kordell Jackson, junior, 5-11, 163, Austin Peay

DB - Greg Liggs Jr., senior, 5-11, 198, Elon

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Luis Aguilar, junior, 6-1, 190, Northern Arizona

P - Alex Pechin, 5th, 6-0, 210, Bucknell

LS - Matthew O'Donoghue, junior, 6-1, 250, Montana

KR - Earnest Edwards, senior, 5-10, 175, Maine

PR - Montrell Washington, junior, 5-10, 170, Samford

AP - Chris Rowland, senior, 5-8, 180, Tennessee State

---=

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

*QB - Case Cookus, senior, 6-4, 205, Northern Arizona; Trey Lance, freshman, 6-3, 221, North Dakota State; or Kevin Thomson, junior, 6-2, 200, Sacramento State

RB - Jah-Maine Martin, junior, 5-10, 214, North Carolina A&T

RB - Alex Ramsey, junior, 6-0, 225, VMI

WR - Cade Johnson, junior, 5-10, 180, South Dakota State

WR - Kristian Wilkerson, senior, 6-1, 214, Southeast Missouri

WR - DeAngelo Wilson, junior, 5-8, 165, Austin Peay

TE - Charlie Taumoepeau, senior, 6-3, 245, Portland State

OL - Kyle Anderton, senior, 6-4, 302, Austin Peay

OL - Mitch Brott, senior, 6-6, 300, Montana State

OL - Dieter Eiselen, senior, 6-4, 300, Yale

OL - Blake Jeresaty, junior, 6-2, 290, Wofford

OL - Marcus Pettiford, senior, 6-4, 286, North Carolina A&T

OL - Alex Taylor, senior, 6-9, 310, South Carolina State

DEFENSE

DL - Eli Mencer, senior, 6-1, 229, UAlbany

DL - Aaron Patrick, senior, 6-4, 245, Eastern Kentucky

DL - Nasir Player, senior, 6-5, 271, ETSU

DL - Bryce Sterk, senior, 6-5, 261, Montana State

DL - Jonah Williams, senior 6-5, 275, Weber State

LB - Jeremiah Chambers, senior, 6-2, 224, Abilene Christian

LB - Jabril Cox, junior, 6-3, 233, North Dakota State

LB - Willie Eubanks, junior, 6-2, 215, The Citadel

LB - Jonas Griffith, senior, 6-4, 250, Indiana State

LB - Donnell Rodgers, senior, 6-1, 238, North Dakota

DB - Brandon Easterling, junior, 6-0, 203, Dayton

DB - Luther Kirk, senior, 6-2, 195, Illinois State

DB - Artevius Smith, senior, 5-10, 179, ETSU

DB - Isiah Swann, senior, 6-0, 195, Dartmouth

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Grayson Atkins, junior, 5-10, 188, Furman

P - Matt McRobert, junior, 6-2, 195, Sam Houston State

LS - Chandler Collins, senior, 6-4, 235, Missouri State

KR - Gamar Girdy Brito, senior, 5-9, 190, Houston Baptist

PR - Terry Williams, senior, 5-10, 165, UT Martin

AP - Javon Williams Jr., freshman, 6-1, 239, Southern Illinois

---=

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

*QB - Case Cookus, senior, 6-4, 205, Northern Arizona; Trey Lance, freshman, 6-3, 221, North Dakota State; or Kevin Thomson, junior, 6-2, 200, Sacramento State

RB - Jordan Bentley, senior, 6-1, 195, Alabama A&M

RB - Julius Chestnut, sophomore, 6-1, 215, Sacred Heart

RB - Ulonzo Gilliam, sophomore, 5-9, 185, UC Davis

WR - Michael Bandy, senior, 5-10, 190, San Diego

WR - J.P. Shohfi, senior, 6-1, 209, Yale

WR - Quan Shorts, senior, 6-2, 195, Northwestern State

TE - Matthew Gonzalez, senior, 6-3, 230, Robert Morris

TE - Ben Ellefson, senior, 6-3, 250, North Dakota State

OL - Spencer Blackburn, senior, 6-2, 290, Eastern Washington

OL - Liam Dobson, junior, 6-3, 340, Maine

OL - A.J. Farris, senior, 6-2, 285, Monmouth

OL - Zack Johnson, senior, 6-6, 315, North Dakota State

OL - Zach Larsen, senior, 6-1, 305, Southern Utah

OL - Connor Mignone, junior, 6-4, 290, Central Connecticut State

DEFENSE

DL - Chris Livings, senior, 6-2, 234, McNeese

DL - George Obinna, senior, 6-3, 240, Sacramento State

DL - Darius Royster, senior, 6-2, 215, North Carolina Central

DL - Elerson Smith, junior, 6-7, 245, Northern Iowa

DL - Nick Wheeler, senior, 6-2, 255, Colgate

LB - Bryson Armstrong, junior, 5-11, 212, Kennesaw State

LB - Dimitri Holloway, senior, 6-2, 217, James Madison

LB - Rico Kennedy, senior, 6-3, 235, Morgan State

LB - Da'Jon Lee, senior, 6-2, 245, Saint Francis

LB - Solomon Muhammad, senior, 6-1, 235, Alcorn State

LB - Keith Woetzel, senior, 6-0, 225, Lehigh

DB - Abu Daramy-Swaray, senior, 5-10, 190, Colgate

DB - Ferlando Jordan, sophomore, 6-0, 180, Southeastern Louisiana

DB - Robert Rochell, junior, 6-2, 176, Central Arkansas

DB - Adam Smith, senior, 6-0, 190, James Madison

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Storm Ruiz, senior, 5-10, 170, Stephen F. Austin

P - D.J. Arnson, junior, 6-0, 185, Northern Arizona

P - Chris Faddoul, junior, 5-11, 210, Florida A&M

LS - Ethan Ray, junior, 6-0, 185, Charleston Southern

KR - Jimmie Robinson, senior, 5-8, 175, Bethune-Cookman

PR - Mike Roussos, sophomore, 6-0, 195, Columbia

AP - JaVaughn Craig, senior, 6-2, 210, Austin Peay