Stats, facts and things you didn’t know about Michigan football’s win over Nebraska

Michigan football absolutely dominated Nebraska, winning 34-3 in a relatively boring, yet dominant, fashion.

It was another game where the Wolverines relied heavily on Blake Corum and the defense, and it was yet another game where both dominated from start to finish.

If you watched the game on TV or were there at The Big House, there are some facts, stats, and other things you might not have known about the big win over the Huskers. That’s where the people at MGoBlue.com have you covered.

Here are some things you may not have known about the big win to improve Michigan to 10-0 on the season.

Related

Blake Corum stays in the Heisman race after a big day vs. Nebraska What College Football Playoff chair Boo Corrigan said about Michigan football Michigan appears to be trending for five-star 2024 prospect

Facts/tidbits

• The Wolverines improved to 10-0 this season, marking the best start under head coach Jim Harbaugh , and the program’s best start since 2006 (11-0).

• Today’s game marked Michigan’s 50th Big Ten win in the tenure of head coach Jim Harbaugh (50-17). It was the 100th FBS victory of Harbaugh’s coaching career.

• Michigan improved to 7-4-1 in 12 meetings between U-M and Nebraska (three straight victories), including a 5-2 mark in Ann Arbor, and a 3-0 record under head coach Jim Harbaugh .

• The Wolverines have won 14 consecutive home games at Michigan Stadium, the longest active streak in the Big Ten.

• U-M has scored points on its opening possession in eight of ten games this season, including today. Six of those eight scores have been touchdowns, with four of them coming from Blake Corum .

• Over the last five games, U-M is out-scoring teams 117-3 in the second half.

• Michigan’s opening touchdown drive lasted 6:48, tied for the fourth-longest drive of the year with respect to time.

• Freshman tight end Colston Loveland set a new career-long reception by hauling in a 28-yarder during the first half.

Story continues

• Running back Blake Corum had 162 rushing yards (103 in the first half) against Nebraska, the 10th game of 100-plus yard rushing yards in his career.

• Blake Corum has seven consecutive 100-yard games, the longest streak since Karan Higdon (2018, seven games). Corum’s mentor, Mike Hart , had eight straight 100-yard games in 2007.

• Today marked the third time this season that the Wolverines have limited their opponent to eight first downs or less. For the third straight week, U-M kept its opponent to one or fewer first down(s) in the third quarter.

• Jake Moody ‘s first-quarter extra point gave him 100 for the season. Moody is the third player in Michigan history to record consecutive seasons with 100-plus points, joining Anthony Thomas (1999-2000) and Tom Harmon (1939-40).

• Blake Corum is up to 17 rushing touchdowns on the season (16 entering today), which places him tied for fifth on the all-time single-season rushing touchdowns list at Michigan.

• Blake Corum now ranks 17th in single-season rushing yards, passing former teammate Hassan Haskins, after running for 162 yards against Nebraska. He now sits at 1,349 yards for the year.

• Jake Moody (109 points) and Blake Corum (108 points) climbed up to 9th and 10th place, respectively, on the Michigan single-season scoring leaderboard after the game against Nebraska.

• Jake Moody is in sole possession of fourth place on Michigan’s all-time scoring list. Garrett Rivas (354 points, all-time leader) is the only kicker to have contributed more points to Michigan football.

• CJ Stokes reaches career high with 68 rushing yards vs. Nebraska.

List

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Nebraska, 34-3

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire