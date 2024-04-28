Stats, facts and fit: New Jaguars DL Jordan Jefferson

Jacksonville double-dipped on the defensive line class — taking two trench prospects from the same school, specifically — of the 2024 NFL draft. After selecting Maason Smith in the second round, the Jaguars picked fellow former LSU lineman Jordan Jefferson at No. 116 overall.

Jaguars Wire analyzes Jacksonville’s selection of Jefferson below, reviewing his background, college stats, NFL combine results, projected fit in Jacksonville’s defense and what he said after being picked.

Jordan Jefferson, DL, LSU

Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson (95) celebrates after a defensive stop during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Background

A Sunshine State native from Navarre (Fla.) High, Jefferson signed with West Virginia in the 2019 recruiting class and spent four seasons with the Mountaineers before transferring to LSU.

Jefferson’s first two seasons with West Virginia were quiet before he exploded between 2021-22, compiling 13.5 tackles for loss, 48 total tackles and six pass breakups.

He paired with Smith and Mekhi Wingo, a sixth-round pick by Detroit on Sunday, to form the Tigers’ primary defensive front in 2023, appearing in all 13 games and starting in six. He totaled 36 tackles with seven for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup with LSU, in his final season of college eligibility.

College stats and accolades

via LSU Sports and Pro Football Focus

55 appearances

23 starts

90 tackles

Six sacks

21.5 tackles for loss

One forced fumble

Eight passes defended

28 quarterback pressures

44 defensive stops (tackles that constitute a failed play for the offense)

2024 Senior Bowl invitation

NFL combine results

via MockDraftable

6-foot-2 and 3/4-inch (36th percentile among defensive tackles at the NFL combine since 1999)

313 pounds (71st percentile)

33 and 1/8-inch arm length (48th percentile)

79 and 1/4-inch wingspan (43rd percentile)

31-inch vertical jump (71st percentile)

104-inch broad jump (40th percentile)

34 bench press reps (87th percentile)

Projected fit

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke confirmed that Jefferson profiles as a nose tackle in Jacksonville’s defense. The position should allow him to slide between the zero-to-two techniques in coordinator Ryan Nielsen’s multiple defensive front.

“Power. He’s a guy that consistently had great knockback at the point of attack, uses his hands extremely well, dominates his area at the point,” Baalke described Jefferson’s skill set. “A lot to like and see a big upside in that player.”

Jefferson will likely back up DaVon Hamilton at the spot, who started 14 games in 2022 but was limited to eight appearances in 2023 due to a non-football-related back injury suffered before the season. Hamilton signed a three-year, $34.5 million extension with Jacksonville last April.

Quotable

“They are getting two dominant dogs. They are getting two guys that are going to cause disruption not only in the run game but also the pass game. They are getting just all-around, quality guys. They are getting some hard-working guys, guys that are going to show up to work every day and put forth all their effort.” — defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson on Jacksonville selecting him and fellow LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire