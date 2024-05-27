Stats & Facts | Alex Sandro, did you know?

Five – League titles won

Five – Italian Cups lifted

Two – Italian Super Cup successes

Nine – the consecutive seasons in which he has contributed at least one goal or assist (each of his nine season in Bianconero)

Fourteen – league goals scored, making him one of the very few Juventus defenders in recent years to have scored more than one goal with his right foot, left foot and head.

Sixteen – total goals scored in the Bianconeri shirt.

Forty-four – the goals he has contributed to in all competitions since his debut with Juventus in the 2015/16 season, including 32 in Serie A: both of which are records among Juve defenders.

