Stats don't lie: Patriots' defense vs. deep passes has been awesome in 2019

The New England Patriots had one of the highest-ranked secondaries entering the 2019 NFL season, and the group has exceeded expectations through the first four games.

The Patriots have the best defense in the league at the quarter mark of the campaign. New England ranks No. 1 in many categories, including sacks, interceptions, yards allowed per game and points allowed per game.

One of the most impressive aspects of the Patriots defense so far has been its ability to thwart passing attempts 20 yards or further. Opposing quarterbacks have had almost no success throwing deep against New England's secondary, and these stats from NFL Research serve as compelling evident of that:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When passing deep against the @Patriots, quarterbacks have thrown more INT (4) than they have completions (3) this season.



QBs are 3-27 for 97 yards and 4 INT on passes of 20+ air yards vs NE according to @NextGenStats



— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 2, 2019

Devin McCourty has played an integral part in New England's success against deep passes. The veteran safety leads the league with four interceptions (one in each game), and on Thursday he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.

Jonathan Jones also is one of the highest-graded cornerbacks in the league, according to Pro Football Focus, and J.C. Jackson had two interceptions and a punt block in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills. Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore also is enjoying a fine start to the season after being named first-team All-Pro in 2018.

Story continues

The Patriots have the deepest and most talented secondary in the league, and this group should continue to put up impressive stats with several inferior opponents coming up on New England's schedule.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Stats don't lie: Patriots' defense vs. deep passes has been awesome in 2019 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston