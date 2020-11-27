The stats don’t lie — Terry McLaurin is a top-5 receiver in the NFL

If you tune into Washington games week in and week out and are still disputing the claim that Terry McLaurin is one of the best receivers in the NFL, I have one question for you: Why?

He may not be the type of player that is going to turn in 150 yards and three touchdowns a handful of times throughout the season, but if you’re looking for 7-8 receptions for 100 yards week in and week out, who better?

Though he is only midway through his second year in the NFL and is now at last finally dealing with some stability at the quarterback position, McLaurin’s stats land him in the top tier of receivers in the NFL, listing him among names like DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs, D.J. Moore, Davante Adams, and Amari Cooper.

Where Terry McLaurin (@TheTerry_25) ranks among WRs with at least 10 catches this year … pic.twitter.com/NlTntmWcUv — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2020

First in receiving yards; first in yards after contact; first in yards after the catch; first in plays for more than 20 yards. He also stands as the most important player in Washington’s offense, accounting for 26.8% of the team’s catches, and 26% of their total offense.

Not only has McLaurin become one of the best players on the gridiron, but he’s also made a name for himself as one of the top receivers in fantasy football as well. Through 11 weeks, McLaurin is the 9th best receiver in the league, averaging 16.8 points per game. He may not get the recognition that he deserves, but after the performance that Washington put on in the Thanksgiving blowout of the Dallas Cowboys, people might start to pay a bit more attention to McLaurin and the Washington offense.

