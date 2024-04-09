Advertisement

Stats of the day - Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City

BBC
·1 min read
Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich graphic
[BBC]

Here's our regular stat-check from OPTA ahead of the next Norwich game:

  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost each of their last three league games against Norwich City, only once before losing more consecutively to the Canaries: four in a row between April 2001 and November 2002

  • Norwich City have won their last two away league games against Sheffield Wednesday after only winning on one of their 14 visits to Hillsborough prior (D4 L9)

  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost just one of their last six league games at Hillsborough (W3 D2), though are without a win in their previous two (D1 L1)

  • Norwich have lost 10 of their 20 away league games this season (W5 D5), including two of their last three (W1); it’s their most in a campaign outside the top-flight since the 2016-17 Championship season (12)

  • Norwich’s Gabriel Sara has been involved in four goals in his last five away league appearances (2 goals, 2 assists), netting in his last two such games against Stoke and Leicester

An image detailing how to follow your Premier League team on BBC Sport: "On the app? Tap the bell icon to get news about your club sent to you. Signed in on a browser? Hit 'Follow' to stay up to date.
[BBC]