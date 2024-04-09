Stats of the day - Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City

Here's our regular stat-check from OPTA ahead of the next Norwich game:

Sheffield Wednesday have lost each of their last three league games against Norwich City, only once before losing more consecutively to the Canaries: four in a row between April 2001 and November 2002

Norwich City have won their last two away league games against Sheffield Wednesday after only winning on one of their 14 visits to Hillsborough prior (D4 L9)

Sheffield Wednesday have lost just one of their last six league games at Hillsborough (W3 D2), though are without a win in their previous two (D1 L1)

Norwich have lost 10 of their 20 away league games this season (W5 D5), including two of their last three (W1); it’s their most in a campaign outside the top-flight since the 2016-17 Championship season (12)