Stats of the day - Preston North End v Norwich City

Preston North End have won just one of their last five league games against Norwich City (D3 L1), a 3-2 away win from behind last season

Norwich City won this fixture 4-0 last season and are aiming to win back-to-back away league games against Preston North End in consecutive seasons for the first time

Preston North End have won seven of their last 12 league matches (D3 L2), with their last two both coming via a three-goal margin (3-0 vs Rotherham, 4-1 vs Huddersfield)

Norwich drew 2-2 with Sheffield Wednesday last time out despite leading 2-0. It’s the third time this season the Canaries have failed to win from two goals ahead in a league match this season, also doing so in 3-2 defeats to Leeds and Watford