Stats of the day - Preston North End v Norwich City
Preston North End have won just one of their last five league games against Norwich City (D3 L1), a 3-2 away win from behind last season
Norwich City won this fixture 4-0 last season and are aiming to win back-to-back away league games against Preston North End in consecutive seasons for the first time
Preston North End have won seven of their last 12 league matches (D3 L2), with their last two both coming via a three-goal margin (3-0 vs Rotherham, 4-1 vs Huddersfield)
Norwich drew 2-2 with Sheffield Wednesday last time out despite leading 2-0. It’s the third time this season the Canaries have failed to win from two goals ahead in a league match this season, also doing so in 3-2 defeats to Leeds and Watford
Preston’s Milutin Osmajic came off the bench to score a hat-trick in their last league match, a 4-1 win over Huddersfield. He was the first sub to score a Championship hat-trick since Nick Powell in April 2017 for Wigan against Barnsley