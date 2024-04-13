Advertisement

Stats of the day - Preston North End v Norwich City

BBC
·1 min read
Preston v Norwich graphic
[BBC]

  • Preston North End have won just one of their last five league games against Norwich City (D3 L1), a 3-2 away win from behind last season

  • Norwich City won this fixture 4-0 last season and are aiming to win back-to-back away league games against Preston North End in consecutive seasons for the first time

  • Preston North End have won seven of their last 12 league matches (D3 L2), with their last two both coming via a three-goal margin (3-0 vs Rotherham, 4-1 vs Huddersfield)

  • Norwich drew 2-2 with Sheffield Wednesday last time out despite leading 2-0. It’s the third time this season the Canaries have failed to win from two goals ahead in a league match this season, also doing so in 3-2 defeats to Leeds and Watford

  • Preston’s Milutin Osmajic came off the bench to score a hat-trick in their last league match, a 4-1 win over Huddersfield. He was the first sub to score a Championship hat-trick since Nick Powell in April 2017 for Wigan against Barnsley