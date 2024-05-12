Advertisement

Stats of the day - Norwich City v Leeds United

[BBC]

  • Norwich have won just one of their last seven home games against Leeds in all competitions (D2 L4), losing each of the last three in a row. Their meeting at Carrow Road in the regular Championship season finished 3-2 to the Whites

  • Leeds have won each of their last four games against Norwich in all competitions, with this their first meeting in the Football League play-offs

  • This is just Norwich’s third appearance in the Football League play-offs, all in the second tier. They lost the 2002 final against Birmingham City on penalties, before beating Middlesbrough in 2015 to reach the Premier League

  • Leeds have never won promotion via the Football League play-offs, with this their sixth appearance. They lost 4-3 on aggregate to Frank Lampard’s Derby County in the 2018-19 semi-final in their most recent appearance

  • Norwich have won both of their home legs in the Football League play-offs by a 3-1 scoreline (vs Wolves in 2001-02 and Ipswich Town in 2014-15)

  • Since the second tier rebrand to the Championship in 2004, the team finishing third has won promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs almost 50% of the time (9/19)