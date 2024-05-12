Stats of the day - Norwich City v Leeds United

Norwich have won just one of their last seven home games against Leeds in all competitions (D2 L4), losing each of the last three in a row. Their meeting at Carrow Road in the regular Championship season finished 3-2 to the Whites

Leeds have won each of their last four games against Norwich in all competitions, with this their first meeting in the Football League play-offs

This is just Norwich’s third appearance in the Football League play-offs, all in the second tier. They lost the 2002 final against Birmingham City on penalties, before beating Middlesbrough in 2015 to reach the Premier League

Leeds have never won promotion via the Football League play-offs, with this their sixth appearance. They lost 4-3 on aggregate to Frank Lampard’s Derby County in the 2018-19 semi-final in their most recent appearance

Norwich have won both of their home legs in the Football League play-offs by a 3-1 scoreline (vs Wolves in 2001-02 and Ipswich Town in 2014-15)