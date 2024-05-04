Stats of the day - Birmingham City v Norwich City

Birmingham City have lost nine of their last 10 Championship meetings with Norwich City (D1), including each of the last six in a row

Norwich City have won three of their last four away league visits to Birmingham (D1), although the last time they lost was against Gary Rowett’s Blues in his first spell in August 2016, a 3-0 defeat

Birmingham have ended their last four league seasons with a defeat, losing to Derby in 2019-20, Blackburn in both 2020-21 and 2021-22 and Sheffield United last season. They last won their final league match of the season in 2017-18 with a 3-1 victory over Fulham

Norwich City have lost their final league game of the season in their last two seasons. They’ve not done so in more consecutive seasons since between 2004-05 and 2009-10 (six in a row)