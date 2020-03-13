Stats comparing Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado prove Red Sox got a bargain

Xander Bogaerts signed a six-year, $120 million contract extension prior to the 2019 season, and that proved to be a steal for the Boston Red Sox.

Bogaerts' age-26 campaign was the most productive of his career thus far. The Aruban shortstop earned his second All-Star selection, slashed .309/.384/.555 with 33 home runs and 117 RBI, and finished fifth in American League MVP voting.

To really put Bogaerts' bargain contract in perspective, one need not look further than San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado's 10-year, $300 million contract.

After signing that mega-deal in free agency last year, Machado went on to post a modest slash line of .256/.334/.462 with 32 homers and 85 RBI.

While the ex-Baltimore Oriole still is undoubtedly one of MLB's biggest stars, Bogaerts has actually been better in nearly every offensive category when comparing the first 3,545 at-bats of their careers, despite making $10 million less per season.

Bogaerts' contract becomes even more of a bargain when considering the leadership role he's assumed in the Red Sox clubhouse over the last couple of years. His presence will be even more important in 2020 with superstar outfielder Mookie Betts now out of the picture.

