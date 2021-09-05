Stats from Auburn’s first half against Akron

In this article:

The Bryan Harsin era is underway and the Tigers stormed out ot a 37-0 lead against Akron. Here are the stats from the first half.

Scoring

Tank Bigsby opened the scoring with a 32-yard run and a one-yard touchdown on the fifth drive.

Bo Nix connected with Shaun Shivers on a 19-yard touchdown pass on the second possession. He then found Ja’Varrius Johnson for a 34-yard touchdown on the third drive and Kobe Hudson for a 28-yard touchdown on the fourth.

Anders Carlson closed the half with a 44-yard field goal to give Auburn a 37-0 lead.

Team Stats

Total yards: AU 382, AK 74

Pass yards: AU 255, AK 62

Rush yards: AU 127, AK 12

Penalties: AU 2-15, AK 2-10

First downs: AU 18, AK 5

Third downs: AU 4-4, AK 2-8

Sacks: AU 3, AK 0.

Individual Stats

Bo Nix: 18 of 20, 255 yards and 3 touchdowns, 3 rushes for 32 yards

Tank Bigsby: 11 carries for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns, 1 catch for 19 yards

Shaun Shivers: 1 carry for -2 yards, 1 catch for 19 yards and 1 touchdown

Shedrick Jackson: 5 catches for 79 yards

John Samuel Shenker: 4 catches for 31 yards

Ja’Varrius Johnson: 3 catches for 51 yards and 1 touchdown

Demetris Robertson: 2 catches for 15 yards, 1 carry for 7 yards

Kobe Hudson: 2 catches for 41 yards and 1 touchdown