Stats from Auburn’s 34-24 win over Georgia State

Scoring

Georgia State opened the scoring with a 32-yard field goal to give them an early 3-0 lead after both teams punted on their possession.

Auburn wasted no time responding, making field goals on back-to-back drives to take a 6-3 lead late in the first quarter. Georgia State retook the lead on a touchdown pass from Darren Grainger to Jamri Trash, giving the Panthers a 10-6 lead.

Auburn answered with their third field goal of the game, but the Panthers marched right back down the field and scored another touchdown to make it a 17-9 game.

Carlson made his fourth field of the game to make it a 17-12 game with 2:54 left in the first half. The score would not last as Georgia State scored on a 50-yard run from Tucker Gregg to make it a 24-12 game.

Auburn opened the scoring in the second half when Caylin Newton blocked a punt and Barton Lester jumped on the punt for a touchdwon. The play cut it to a 24-19 Georgia State lead.

Auburn took over at its own 2-yard line with 3:23 left in the game with one last chance to win the game. Auburn drove 98 yards in 13 plays as T.J. Finley escaped pressure and found Shedrick Jackson for a 10-yard touchdown on 4th down. Finley found Kobe Hudson fror the 2-point conversion and Auburn led 27-24.

Smoke Monday ended the game with a pick-six on the next drive to give Auburn a 34-24 win.

Team Stats

Total yards: AU 419, GSU 384

Passing yards: AU 253, GSU 117

Rushing yards: AU 166, GSU 267

First downs: AU 21, GSU 20

Third downs: AU 9-20, GSU 7-16

Sacks: AU 3, GSU 2

Tackles for loss: AU 10, GSU 6

Penalties: AU 6-65, GSU 2-20

Individual Stats

Bo Nix: 13 of 27, 156 yards, 2 rushes for 0 yards

T.J. Finley: 9 of 16, 97 yards and 1 touchdown, 3 rushes for 15 yards

Tank Bigsby: 18 carries for 60 yards, 1 reception for 5 yards

Jarquez Hunter: 10 carries for 62 yards, 2 receptions for 6 yards

Shaun Shivers: 2 carries for 29 yards, 1 reception for 3 yards

Kobe Hudson: 5 receptions for 76 yards

Shedrick Jackson: 4 receptions for 70 yards and 1 touchdown

John Samuel Shenker: 2 receptions for 26 yards

Ja’Varrius Johnson: 2 receptions for 25 yards

Elijah Canion: 2 receptions for 20 yards

Ze’Vian Capers: 2 recpetions for 15 yards

Malcolm Johnson Jr.: 1 reception for 7 yards