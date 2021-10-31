Stats from Auburn’s 31-20 win over Ole Miss

Scoring

Auburn opened the game with an 11-play, 82-yard drive that was capped off by a 9-yard touchdown run from Bo Nix to give Auburn a 7-0 lead.

After an Ole Miss field goal cut it to 7-3, Auburn marched right down the field and took a 14-3 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run from Tank Bigsby.

Ole Miss responded with a 15-play, 88-yard touchdown drive to make it a 14-10 game. Auburn answered with a 77-yard drive and Nix scored his second rushing touchdown of the game to take a 21-10 lead.

Matt Corral came through for Ole Miss on the next drive, leading the Rebels on another touchdown drive to make it a 21-17 drive with 2:42 remaining before halftime.

That was plenty of time for Auburn, as Nix led them right down the field and found Jarquez Hunter for the 9-yard touchdown to take a 28-17 lead into the break.

The defenses stepped up in the second half, holding each team to a yield goal as Auburn won 31-20.

Team Stats

Total yards: AU 483, OM 464

Passing yards: AU 276, OM 307

Rushing yards: AU 207, OM 157

First downs: AU 30, OM 26

Third downs: AU 4-11, OM 6-15

Sacks: AU 3, OM 2

Tackles for loss: AU 7, OM 4

Penalties: AU 6-40, OM 7-57

Individual Stats

Bo Nix: 22 of 30 for 276 yards and 1 touchdown, 8 carries for 30 yards and 2 touchdowns

Tank Bigsby: 23 carries for `140 yards and a touchdown, 2 receptions for 10 yards

Jarquez Hunter: 12 carries for 38 yards, 1 reception for 9 yards and a touchdown

Shaun Shivers: 1 rush for 3 yards, 2 receptions for 23 yards

Kobe Hudson: 6 receptions for 79 yards

Demetris Robertson: 3 receptions for 55 yards

Shedrick Jackson: 3 receptions for 33 yards

Luke Deal: 2 receptions for 18 yards

Tyler Fromm: 1 reception for 31 yards

Ze’Vian Capers: 1 reception for 13 yards

John Samuel Shenker: 1 reception for 5 yards