Stats from Auburn’s 28-20 loss to Penn State:

Scoring

Anders Carlson opened the scoring with a 45-yard field goal to give Auburn an early 3-0 lead after the Tigers stopped Penn State on 4th-down on the opening drive of the game.

Auburn wasted no time responding, marching down the field and taking a 10-7 lead on a four-yard touchdown run from Tank Bigsby.

Penn State retook the lead on a 14-play, 91-yard drive to take a 14-10 lead into halftime

Penn State scored first in the second half after a Kobe Hudson fumble game them the ball in Auburn territory. Auburn answered with a 75-yard drive to cut the lead to 21-17.

After a turnover on downs Auburn got a field goal to make it a one point game but Penn State went on a 75-yard drive of their own to make a 28-20 game and secure their win.

Team Stats

Total yards: AU 367, PSU 391

Passing yards: AU 185, PSU 302

Rushing yards: AU 182, PSU 89

First downs: AU 23, PSU 23

Third downs: AU 9-17, PSU 4-10

Sacks: AU 0, PSU 0

Tackles for loss: AU 11, PSU 3

Penalties: AU 6-45, PSU 5-31

Individual Stats

Bo Nix: 21 of 37, 185 yards, 6 rushes for 29 yards

Tank Bigsby: 23 carries for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns, 1 reception for 1 yard

Jarquez Hunter: 9 carries for 63 yards, 2 receptions for 10 yards

John Samuel Shenker: 5 receptions for 62 yards

Demetris Robertson: 5 receptions for 23 yards

Kobe Hudson: 4 receptions for 66 yards

Shedrick Jackson: 2 receptions for 6 yards

Malcolm Johnson Jr.: 1 reception for 14 yards

Ja’Varrius Johnson: 1 reception for 3 yards

