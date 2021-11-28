Stats from Auburn’s 24-22 loss to Alabama.

Scoring

Auburn scored the first points of the game halfway through the second quarter when Kobe Hudson caught a 15-yard pass from TJ Finley.

Auburn added on with a Ben Patton 33-yard field early in the third quarter to make it 10-0.

Alabama finally got on board with a field goal with 8:44 left in the game to make it 10-3.

Alabama tied it up at 10 with a late drive to send the game to overtime. After both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime period, they traded field goals in the second period. Both teams were successful on their first 2-point attempt, but Auburn was stopped on their second attempt and Alabama converted theirs to win 24-22.

Team Stats

Total yards: AU 159, ALA 381

Passing yards: AU 137, ALA 317

Rushing yards: AU 22, ALA 64

First downs: AU 11, ALA 18

Third downs: AU 5-17, ALA 8-22

Sacks: AU 7, ALA 6

Tackles for loss: AU 11, ALA 15

Penalties: AU 7-53, ALA 11-129

Individual Stats

T.J. Finley: 17 of 26 for 137 yards, 2 touchdowns, and an interception, 7 carries for -42 yards

Tank Bigsby: 29 carries for 63 yards, 1 catch for 3 yards

Jarquez Hunter: 3 carries for 2 yards, 2 catches for 9 yards

Ja’Varrius Johnson: 4 catches for 7 yards

Demetris Robertson: 3 catches for 39 yards

Kobe Hudson: 3 catches for 33 yards and 1 touchdown

Shedrick Jackson: 2 catches for 19 yards

John Samuel Shenker: 1 catch for 22 yards

Landen King: 1 catch for 5 yards and 1 touchdown