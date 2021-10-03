Stats from Auburn’s 24-19 win over LSU

Scoring

LSU had a 91 yard touchdown drive on their first possession of the game as Kayshon Boutte caught three passes for 91 yards, including a 55-yard game and a 31-yard touchdown. The Bayou Bengals kicked field goals on their next two drives to take a 13-0 lead.

Bo Nix got Auburn back in the game with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by an incredible touchdown pass from Nix to Tyler Fromm.

Auburn was able to make it a 13-10 game on their final possession thanks to some more scrambling by Nix and a 49-yard field goal from Anders Carlson.

LSU opened the second half with two field goals to take a 19-10 lead. Auburn answered with a 75-yard drive that was capped off by a 5-yard touchdown run by Nix.

Auburn took a 24-19 lead with 3:11 remainiing in the game on a one-yard touchdown run by Jarquez Hunter.

Team Stats

Total yards: AU 433, LSU 354

Passing yards: AU 255, LSU 325

Rushing yards: AU 178, LSU 29

First downs: AU 24, LSU 19

Third downs: AU 7-16, LSU 5-16

Sacks: AU 3, LSU 0

Tackles for loss: AU 3, LSU 2

Penalties: AU 5-55, LSU 6-50

Individual Stats

Bo Nix: 23 of 44, 255 yards and one touchdown, 12 rushes for 74 yards and one touchdown

T.J. Finley: 0 of 3

Jarquez Hunter: 6 carries for 80 yards and one touchdown, 1 catch for 10 yards

Tank Bigsby: 9 carries for 27 yards, 1 catch for 6 yards

Shaun Shivers: 5 catches for 38 yards

Demetris Robertson: 6 catches for 60 yards

John Samuel Shenker: 4 catches for 67 yards

Tyler Fromm: 3 catches for 40 yards and one touchdown

Kobe Hudson: 1 catch for 20 yards

Shedrick Jackson: 1 catch for 7 yards

Ze’Vian Capers: 1 catch for 7 yards