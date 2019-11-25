STATS announces FCS legacy awards finalists
(STATS) - The finalists were announced and voting began Monday for the 2019 STATS FCS legacy awards, which honor the national players and coach of the year in college football's Division I subdivision.
Nominees were pared to finalists for the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year) and Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year).
A national panel of over 150 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries will select the winners. Voting is based on the regular season.
All four awards and the STATS FCS Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year will be celebrated at the STATS FCS Awards Banquet and Presentation, scheduled for Jan. 10 in Frisco, Texas, on the eve of the national championship game.
2019 STATS FCS AWARDS FINALISTS
WALTER PAYTON AWARD
(FCS Offensive Player of the Year - 26 Finalists)
Kenji Bahar, QB, Monmouth
Eric Barriere, QB, Eastern Washington
Jordan Bentley, RB, Alabama A&M
Julius Chestnut, RB, Sacred Heart
Case Cookus, QB, Northern Arizona
Zerrick Cooper, QB, Jacksonville State
Domenic Cozier, RB, Holy Cross
Tom Flacco, QB, Towson
Pete Guerriero, RB, Monmouth
Felix Harper, QB, Alcorn State
Cade Johnson, WR, South Dakota State
Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
Jah-Maine Martin, RB, North Carolina A&T
Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island
Alex Ramsey, RB, VMI
Kurt Rawlings, QB, Yale
James Robinson, RB, Illinois State
Chris Rowland, WR/RS, Tennessee State
Reid Sinnett, QB, San Diego
Breylin Smith, QB, Central Arkansas
Daniel Smith, QB, Villanova
Ryan Stanley, QB, Florida A&M
Kevin Thomson, QB, Sacramento State
Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
Aaron Winchester, QB, Central Connecticut State
Bailey Zappe, QB, Houston Baptist
BUCK BUCHANAN AWARD
(FCS Defensive Player of the Year - 26 Finalists)
Anthony Adams, S, Portland State
Bryson Armstrong, LB, Kennesaw State
Ron'Dell Carter, DE, James Madison
Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
John Daka, DE, James Madison
Brandon Easterling, S, Dayton
Willie Eubanks Jr., LB, The Citadel
Cam Gill, LB, Wagner
Zach Hall, LB, Southeast Missouri
Kordell Jackson, DB, Austin Peay
Rico Kennedy, LB, Morgan State
Sully Laiche, DL, Nicholls
Da'Jon Lee, LB, Saint Francis
Greg Liggs Jr., CB, Elon
Eli Mencer, DE, UAlbany
Solomon Muhammad, LB, Alcorn State
Dante Olson, LB, Montana
Aaron Patrick, DL, Eastern Kentucky
Christian Rozeboom, LB, South Dakota State
Artevius Smith, DB, ETSU
Elerson Smith, DL, Northern Iowa
Bryce Sterk, LB, Montana State
Isiah Swann, DB, Dartmouth
Derrek Tuszka, DL, North Dakota State
Nick Wheeler, DL, Colgate
Keith Woetzel, LB, Lehigh
JERRY RICE AWARD
(FCS Freshman Player of the Year - 20 Finalists)
John Bachus III, QB, UT Martin
Omar Brown, DB, Northern Iowa
Tyrese Chambers, WR, Sacred Heart
Ian Corwin, QB, Drake
Jacob Dobbs, LB, Holy Cross
Nick Eaton, LB, UC Davis
Tra Fluellen, DB, Houston Baptist
Ailym Ford, RB, Chattanooga
Xavier Gipson, WR, Stephen F. Austin
Tyler Hudson, WR, Central Arkansas
Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, WR, Alabama A&M
Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
Jalen Leary, RB, Stetson
Jacob Roberts, LB, North Carolina A&T
Keegan Shoemaker, QB, Lafayette
Jake Stebbins, LB, Cornell
Jeff Undercuffler, QB, UAlbany
Tristan Wheeler, LB, Richmond
Hajj-Malik Williams, QB, Campbell
Javon Williams Jr., RB, Southern Illinois
EDDIE ROBINSON AWARD
(FCS Coach of the Year - 15 Finalists)
Nathan Brown, Central Arkansas
Kevin Callahan, Monmouth
Bob Chesney, Holy Cross
Curt Cignetti, James Madison
Bernard Clark Jr., Robert Morris
Matt Entz, North Dakota State
Greg Gattuso, UAlbany
Mark Hudspeth, Austin Peay
Dale Lindsey, San Diego
Connell Maynor, Alabama A&M
Ryan McCarthy, Central Connecticut State
Buddy Pough, South Carolina State
Troy Taylor, Sacramento State
Buddy Teevens, Dartmouth
Scott Wachenheim, VMI