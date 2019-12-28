Statistics shows 49ers receive contributions from every facet of team

SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo regularly mentions the phrase "complementary football" during his press conferences, and when you look at the 49ers' statistics, it's easy to understand why.

While Seattle is worked up to a frenzy over Marshawn Lynch's return, the 49ers have maintained the team approach that has worked for them all season. Finding different ways to win games has been the 49ers' hallmark of 2019.

After fullback Kyle Juszczyk's 2-yard touchdown reception two weeks ago against the Falcons, the 49ers have had 13 different players register a receiving touchdown this season. That not only ranks them atop the NFL for 2019 but ties them for the league record for most players with a receiving TD in a single season.

The 49ers have had six different players score rushing touchdowns, five players score defensive touchdowns, and two kickers with successful field-goal attempts and points-after touchdowns.

A grand total of 21 different players have put points on the board for the 49ers in 2019, ranking them third behind only the Patriots (23) and the Titans (22). The league average is slightly above 14 different players scoring points per team.

Not only are the 49ers complementary in points scored, but they also share the wealth in other areas. On defense, 14 different players have registered sacks, 12 different players have forced fumbles and nine different players have made interceptions.

It hasn't been easy for coach Kyle Shanahan, who's had eight different offensive linemen rotate in because of injuries as the season has progressed. He not only has had to manipulate the scheme on the line, but with skill positions as well when Juszczyk and tight end George Kittle have missed games.

"I think it says we've got a number of different guys who can help us and a bunch of guys who can do different things and a bunch of guys who are smart, good football players," Shanahan said. "They've been able to handle adjustments we've made.

"We've had to make some a number of times throughout the year with the different injuries that have gone down, and I think we've got guys who work really hard and they don't always get their new assignments on Wednesday, but they usually have got to figure it out by Sunday. It's given us a chance to overcome a number of things this year."

Garoppolo has adjusted to new pieces on the offensive line, as well as mid-season additions such as wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Being able to lean on either the running game or the passing game, depending on the situation, gives him confidence during in-game adjustments.

"It definitely helps, especially once you get into the game," Garoppolo said. "Whether they're making adjustments, if they have a different game plan coming into it, we can adjust on the fly.

"We've done that in multiple games this year just on the sideline, whether it's drawing up a new play or, ‘Hey we really like this play versus this coverage we're getting.' I think it's just the ability of the offense to adapt like that is amazing."

The 49ers will need the same type of team effort Sunday when they play the Seahawks for a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage.

