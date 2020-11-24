These statistics show Cam Newton is not the Patriots’ problem

Henry McKenna
·3 min read

Cam Newton may not be an elite quarterback in 2020. He may not even be a top-10 quarterback. But he has been right at league average when looking at his entire body of work on the season. Considering he’s on the salary cap for $1.05 million, the veteran minimum, Newton has far exceeded expectations.

When looking at his EPA (Expected Points Added), CPOE (completion % above expected) and a composite of the two stats, Newton ranks right in the middle of the NFL, in the company of quarterbacks like Ben Roethlisberger, Jared Goff, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and the one, the only Tom Brady. Those quarterbacks’ cap hits exceed $23 million in 2020.

The idea that Newton is “statistically average” might be problematic for the Patriots if they were built to rely upon their quarterback. But financially, we know that’s not how they’ve structured Newton’s contract. He is one of the best bargains in the NFL, and a brilliant offseason addition at a position where Patrick Mahomes just signed a half-billion-dollar contract.

Here’s a look at a chart, via RBSDM.com/stats. It shows Newton is right in the middle of the league on the season.

And here’s a chart specifically from Weeks 8-11 that shows how much Newton has progressed over the last four weeks.

Graphs can be confusing, especially ones with advanced statistics. But in basic terms, if Newton is higher up on the y-axis, that means he brings more points to the team. If Newton is further right on the x-axis, that means he completes more passes above the expected rate. If he’s both high and to the right, he’s besting the league average in both categories.

So, yes, over the last few weeks, Newton has done just that, registering an 11th-best composite CPOE-EPA. With Newton performing at that level and playing on the contract that he has, the Patriots should be winning more games. Clearly, the quarterback isn’t the problem, especially when he’s clearly deemphasized from a team-building standpoint, at least when considering finances. The Steelers, Rams, Saints and Buccaneers are among the league’s best teams, with their quarterbacks performing at roughly the same level as Newton (but making roughly 20 times more).

The Patriots allocated money to other parts of the roster, with the defense taking a large point of focus. Sadly, that defense has the NFL’s worst DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average). It doesn’t help that the Patriots still have money on the cap for players who aren’t on the team (Brady, Antonio Brown). It didn’t help New England was tight for cap space during early free agency, only to see a league-high eight players opt out of 2020. Suddenly, the Patriots had a tremendous amount of cap space, but no one to spend it on. All the good free agents had, for the most part, already signed.

There’s no way New England entered the 2020 season with the intention of asking Newton to win game after game. They didn’t sign Newton until late June and they didn’t name him the starter until late in training camp. He has exceeded expectations with his play — especially when considering he contracted COVID-19, which enormously disrupted his season. So let’s cast aside the notion that he’s a bad player. And let’s also ignore any assessment that he’s the one to blame for New England’s 4-6 record.

Latest Stories

  • SEC shuffles games, pushing back Arkansas-Missouri, UT-Vandy

    The Southeastern Conference has shuffled its schedule, including pushing back the Arkansas-Missouri and Tennessee-Vanderbilt games which had been set for Saturday. The league announced Monday that it has postponed the Arkansas-Missouri game because of combination of positive tests, contact tracing and the resulting quarantining within the Arkansas program. Vanderbilt and Missouri will now meet Saturday to make up a game that was postponed on Oct. 17.

  • Tom Brady appeared to snub Jared Goff during postgame handshakes and Twitter took notice

    This isn't the first time Tom Brady has opted not to shake hands with an opposing QB.

  • Chase Young hit Joe Burrow and chaos ensued in Bengals-Washington Football game

    Chase Young crushed Joe Burrow, then a whole bunch of crazy happened.

  • Report: MRI shows Joe Burrow’s knee injury is even worse than believed

    Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knew immediately that he had suffered a serious knee injury on Sunday, tweeting right away that his season was over. But the injury was reportedly even worse than believed. An MRI today showed more damage than the Bengals’ medical staff anticipated, Adam Schefter of ESPN. That includes a torn ACL, torn [more]

  • 'It’s temporary insanity:' George Foreman talks comebacks ahead of Tyson-Jones Jr. exhibition

    Foreman told Yahoo Sports that Tyson will have it easier than he did for one specific reason.

  • Steve Dalkowski: the life and mystery of baseball's flame-throwing what-if

    Many believe the lefthander was the fastest pitcher to ever take the mound. But his career – and life – went off the rails before he could make an impactSteve Dalkowski, a career minor-leaguer who very well could have been the fastest (and wildest) pitcher in baseball history, died in April at the age of 80 from complications from Covid-19. And yet, partly because of one missing detail, his legend lives on, perhaps for ever. A book and a documentary – both of which were in the works well before Dalkowski’s death – have been released since Dalkowski, who had alcohol-related dementia, died in his home town, New Britain, Connecticut, where he became a phenomenon more than 60 years ago.Both the book, Dalko: The Untold Story of Baseball’s Fastest Pitcher, and the documentary, Far From Home: The Steve Dalkowski Story, carefully attempt to clarify, and even dispel, many of the myths that have surfaced about Dalkowski over the years. Nowadays, everything in sports is quantified down to each pitch, or play, and plenty of video exists. It was not always that way. Tom Chiappetta, the Connecticut native who took 30 years to assemble the documentary, has been unable to uncover film of Dalkowski pitching in a game. “This is the last time we’re going to have an American sports legend to talk about,” Brian Vikander, the pitching coach who wrote the book with Bill Dembski and Alex Thomas, tells the Guardian. “But it also talks to the foibles that all of us as individuals have.” Indeed, so much about Dalkowski is legend. Hundreds of newspaper obituaries were written about Dalkowski, but Vikander says most contained errors. Chiappetta, who “barely scratched the surface” with his documentary, says that Dalkowski’s “legend continues. One reason why is that people can’t get enough about his life.” This much we know: Dalkowski, a lefthander, was 5ft 10in and 170lb, not a particularly intimidating mound presence. But he was astonishingly fast and wild, with 1,324 strikeouts – and 1,236 bases on balls – over 956 innings pitched from 1957 to 1965. He had 262 strikeouts and 262 walks over 170 innings for the Class C Stockton Ports in 1960. His four-seam fastball, called his “radio pitch” because batters could hear it but not see it, was practically unhittable … when it streaked over home plate. But just as many pitches sailed over batters’ heads, even into the stands. It was said he once hit a fan waiting in line for a hot dog. He was known for throwing pure heat, but there was no way back then to quantify just how fast he threw. People swear he threw 110 miles an hour, maybe even faster. (New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman holds the documented record: 105.8 mph.) “That’s part of the mystique, for sure,” Chiappetta said. “They just didn’t have the technology back then to prove it.” Although several rudimentary attempts were made to measure the speed of his pitches, Dalkowski ended his pro career nearly a decade before a radar gun was first used for Nolan Ryan, the Hall of Fame pitcher. And Dalkowski’s career had peaked in the spring of 1963. That was when Dalkowski, all but certain to earn a spot with the Baltimore Orioles, felt a pop in his left elbow, possibly a torn ligament, though his injury was never diagnosed. (The pitcher Tommy John underwent groundbreaking reconstructive elbow surgery in 1974, which is routinely used to correct such injuries now.) The director and screenwriter Ron Shelton, a former Orioles’ farmhand, said he based the fast, wild and immature character “Nuke” LaLoosh, played by Tim Robbins, on Dalkowski in the classic 1988 baseball film Bull Durham. But there was a critical difference in their stories. Bull Durham ends with LaLoosh in the big leagues, a prospect polished by hard lessons learned in the minors. But Dalkowski never pitched in a regular-season game at higher than the Triple-A level. He was an alcoholic, and his life, like his radio pitch, spun out of control. And that became part of his legend, too. Sports in those days were not as scientific as now. There were no pitch counts to nurture a pitcher’s arm. Dalkowski once threw 283 pitches in a single game – 120 is considered excessive nowadays. Managers often had him warm up, and settle down, by tiring him out first. “Pitchers were expected to pitch nine innings back then – ‘Come on! Be a man!’” Vikander said. Far less time was spent on mechanics, even on strategy on how to approach batters. For example, Vikander said half of all hitters then as now take the first pitch, so Dalkowski might have benefitted from simply bearing down to throw, say, a curveball for a first-pitch strike. “There was information there that could have done things for Steve,” Vikander said. Though Dalkowski did briefly have a solid father-son-type relationship with Earl Weaver, who would later become the Orioles’ legendary manager, virtually no attention was paid back then to an athlete’s mental state, especially to those who struggled with high expectations. “He wasn’t set up psychologically to cope with that,” Vikander said of Dalkowski’s fame. Chiappetta said, “He had no coaching. No baseball coaching, no life coaching, no coaching of anything. If he’d be coming through baseball now, it’s a whole different world.” Dalkowski took odd jobs after he left baseball , disappearing altogether from family and friends, sometimes sleeping in alleys, next to, or in, garbage cans. He was found alone, disheveled, in a laundromat in California on Christmas Eve 1992. He did, however, have a piece of scrap paper with the phone number of a former teammate, Frank Zupo, and his life would change for the better because of help he received from his sister, Pat, and the Baseball Assistance Team, among many others. “I’m ashamed of just going down the drain, and I don’t have to do that to stop this Mickey Mouse drinking stuff to get my act together,” Dalkowski said in an interview with Chiappetta earlier in 1992 that is included in the documentary. He added: “You know who I hurt the most? God bless her soul – my sister. I cry about it at night. It’s too bad. I had everything on the platter. I just dumped it in the toilet, and I guess I flushed it.” The happier part of his story is that Dalkowski spent the last 26 years of his life at an elder-care facility in New Britain, where he became somewhat of a celebrity for being a local kid who became a minor-leaguer with dazzling potential – potential being the operative word. “He got 26 years of his life back,” Chiappetta said. “That’s a lot longer than he played baseball.” The search for information continues, in part because Dalkowski never made it to the big leagues, where information can be more easily found. Plus, Dalkowski stopped pitching 55 years ago. “We’re looking for guys who played ‘D’ [level] ball with him in 1957,” Vikander says. Early response to the book, Vikander said, has been “stellar,” which makes him hopeful that more information about him can be found and sent to the book’s website. Chiappetta is convinced there is old film – somewhere – of Dalko pitching. “The story just kind of continues,” Chiappetta says. If a film clip does surface, perhaps from a dusty attic, it may be possible to measure the speed of Dalkowski’s frighteningly fast, four-seam fastball. If we know for sure that he threw less than, say, 105.8 mph, his legend would surely diminish.But, then again, what if the clip shows that Dalko threw much faster?

  • Isaiah Thomas ready to prove himself after 'blowing by' NBA stars in pickup games

    Former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas tells The Boston Globe he's back to feeling like his All-Star caliber self with his hip finally healthy.

  • Which NBA team had the best offseason? Five teams who improved the most.

    It all starts with the champion Los Angeles Lakers.

  • Patriots QB Cam Newton reacts to 'devastating' Rex Burkhead injury

    Cam Newton didn't mince words when asked about the New England Patriots losing running back Rex Burkhead to injury in the second half of Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Houston Texans.

  • Charles Barkley, Phil Mickelson take on Stephen Curry, Peyton Manning in The Match: Champions for Change

    Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson will face Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in “The Match: Champions for Change.”

  • Kris Bryant to the Dodgers, Nationals or Red Sox? Kyle Schwarber to the Yankees? A look at potential Chicago Cubs trade partners.

    Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber provide an array of value for the Chicago Cubs. But should new President Jed Hoyer decide to trade one — or more — of the four, only so many major-league teams can afford them. And in the case of Baez, Bryant and Schwarber, how many teams would be willing to pay for only one guaranteed season of service while surrendering prized ...

  • Report: Celtics and Pacers offered Gordon Hayward more than $100M

    The Hornets are signing Gordon Hayward to the largest deal of free agency so far – four years, $120 million.

  • NBA free agency 2020: Winners and losers, starring the Lakers, Gordon Hayward and the 2017 draft class

    Roughly 90 percent of NBA roster spots are filled, and few consequential free agents remain on the market. Just three days into the frenzy, we can declare big winners and losers of 2020 free agency.

  • Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 12

    Which players should you be targeting on your fantasy football waiver wire in Week 12?

  • NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 11

    The Steelers remain the NFL’s only unbeaten team, the Packers are in the lead for the top seed in the NFC, and the wild card race is wide-open in the AFC but more settled in the NFC. Here’s how the playoff picture looks after Week 11: AFC 1. Steelers (10-0) One-game lead for home-field advantage. [more]

  • Cavs complete trade for McGee, agree to re-sign Dellavedova

    The Cavaliers have found either a temporary replacement for Tristan Thompson or an asset to bring in other talent. Cleveland announced Monday it has acquired center JaVale McGee and a 2026 second-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers for forwards Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell. Also, the team has a worked out an agreement with free agent guard Matthew Dellavedova, one of the Cavs' most popular players.

  • Packers WR Davante Adams pays Cooper Kupp huge compliment

    Davante Adams knows just how good Cooper Kupp is.

  • Georgia finally has its QB, likely too late to salvage 2020

    Georgia finally has its quarterback, though it's probably too late to salvage the Bulldogs' lofty goals for this season. Too bad JT Daniels didn't get his shot a bit sooner. The transfer from Southern Cal took his first snaps in the red and black last weekend, throwing for 401 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-24 victory over Mississippi State.

  • Coaching malpractice & College Football Playoff mess

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde are in rare form as they begin with various examples of coaching malpractice from this past weekend’s slate of games.  The guys then roast the College Football Playoff Committee ahead of their first in-person meeting of the season. What will they do with the Pac-12 or the Group of 5? Can we get a Cincinnati vs BYU game?  Also, can Tennessee can move on from Jeremy Pruitt after the Vols sink to a historic low? 

  • 5 things to watch for in inaugural College Football Playoff rankings

    Who will be in the top four? Where will BYU and Cincinnati end up? How will the Pac-12 fare? In a pandemic-shortened season, the inaugural CFP rankings will actually say a lot.