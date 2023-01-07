Statistics from Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game will not be counted

No statistics from the nine minutes of the Bills-Bengals game that were played on Monday night will count toward the statistics of either team or any player.

NFL policy on a cancelled game says, “To cancel a game is to nullify it either before or after it begins and to make no provision for rescheduling it or for including its score or other performance statistics in League records.”

That means Joe Burrow‘s touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd will not appear on either player’s stats, nor will any other yards or tackles or field goals or anything else. As far as official league statistics are concerned, a canceled game is treated as if it never happened.

Some fantasy leagues and sports books may choose to make their own policies to handle the situation, but if they’re following the official statistics, it’s as if no part of the game was ever played.

Burrow was poised to break the NFL’s all-time career completion percentage record on Monday night, as he entered the game just 12 pass attempts short of qualifying. Officially, he remains 12 pass attempts short of qualifying and will be the NFL’s new record holder if he throws at least 12 passes on Sunday against the Ravens.

