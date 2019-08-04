Statistics and highlights from the Seahawks mock game

BOTHELL, Wash. -- A soldout crowd of nearly 3,500 people at Pop Keeney Stadium enjoyed the Seattle Seahawks intrasquad mock game on Saturday afternoon. The Seahawks got an important look at the entire roster in a game-like atmosphere with a running clock, down and distance, and a scoreboard. Below is a rundown of everything you need to know from what transpired during the scrimmage.

Let's start with the unofficial stats provided by the Seahawks PR department:

Russell Wilson -- 11-of-17 passing. In six drives, two resulted in touchdowns and two ended in field goals.

Geno Smith -- 5-of-10 passing and two touchdowns. Smith led back-to-back touchdown drives to close the practice.

Paxton Lynch -- 7-of-11 passing. No quarterback threw an interception on the day.

Rushing touchdowns -- Chris Carson (17 yards), Rashaad Penny (3 yards) and Bo Scarbrough (1 yard).

Jazz Ferguson -- Two receiving touchdowns. The first was a 47-yarder that was initially tipped by Tre Flowers, but Ferguson was able to make the juggling catch and run the rest of the way into the end zone. The second was a 10-yard score that stood as the "game-winning" touchdown on the final play of practice.

Total catches -- Ferguson (4), Jacob Hollister (4), David Moore (2), Gary Jennings (2), Keenan Reynolds (2), Carson (2) and Penny (2).

Sacks (each with 1) -- Mychal Kendricks, Barkevious Mingo, Austin Calitro, Quinton Jefferson and K.J. Wright (strip sack).

Jason Myers -- 3/3 FGs (58 yards, 44 yards and 24 yards) and 3/3 PATs.

Here are a few notes that tell the story of the statistics:

- Wilson was dialed in for most of the practice. His two touchdown drives were efficient -- a six-play, 65-yard drive and a five-play, 50-yard drive.

- Both Carson and Penny showed well on Saturday. They each broke big runs while showing burst and lateral agility to find creases. The two of them appear to be a formidable 1-2 punch in the Seahawks backfield.

- Moore had back-to-back long receptions from Wilson. The first was a deep cross from right to left. The second was a back shoulder throw down the left sideline.

- Hollister continues to have his number called early and often. His four receptions were tied for the most on the team Saturday, and he had two sizeable gains on a touchdown drive led by Lynch.

- Ferguson continues to string solid practices together. His two late touchdowns highlighted the mock game. Carroll told reporters that Ferguson shed 12 pounds over summer break and has impressed in camp.

- Poona Ford provided a light-hearted highlight. On the final drive of practice, Smith had a pass sail out of the end zone, and it hit the crossbar. Ford caught it off the bounce and decided to run it back the other way. The entire stadium, players and coaches included, cheered as the 310-pound defensive lineman lumbered his way more than 100 yards into the opposite end zone.

Finally, here are a few injury updates for those who didn't practice on Saturday:

DK Metcalf -- strained oblique

Cody Barton -- first degree groin strain

Ed Dickson -- knee

None of the injuries sounded overly serious according to Pete Carroll. The Seahawks head coach added that there were no new injuries coming out of the scrimmage.

Statistics and highlights from the Seahawks mock game originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest