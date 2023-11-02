Statistically speaking: Indiana's offense shows signs of life in loss to Penn State

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football’s offense made incremental progress in a 33-24 loss to Penn State.

Starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby threw for a career-high 269 yards and this was only the second time all season the Hoosiers finished with more than 300 yards of total offense.

Indiana’s secondary also had a strong performance by limiting PSU to 210 yards. A big chunk of that production came on Drew Allar’s 57-yard touchdown in the final minutes. One other notable play late in the game was Josh Sanguinetti’s interception, ending Allar’s streak of 311 career passes without a pick.

Here is where Indiana ranks nationally and in the Big Ten in 2023:

Total Offense

2017: 395.8 (t-69th, 6th)

2018: 415.2 (52nd, 7th)

2019: 432.8 (41st, 3rd)

2020: 359.5 (94th, 10th)

2021: 289.7 (124th, 14th)

2022: 328.3 (110th, 12th)

After Ohio State: 153.0 (133rd, 14th)

After Indiana State: 355.5 (91st, 10th)

After Louisville: 356.0 (89th, 9th)

After Akron: 337.5 (103rd, 12th)

After Maryland: 334.2 (109th, 12th)

After Michigan: 317.2 (120th, 11th)

After Rutgers: 311.7 (118th, 11th)

After Penn State: 316.4 (115th, 11th)

Why: Indiana had 349 yards of total offense, it was the second-most yards against a Power Five opponent this season.

Passing Offense

2017: 265.7 (35th, 3rd)

2018: 257.8 (36th, 3rd)

2019: 302.4 (15th, 2nd)

2020: 250.9 (43rd, 5th)

2021: 175.5 (113th, 10th)

2022: 217.4 (87th, 8th)

After Ohio State: 82.0 (132nd, 14th)

After Indiana State: 213.0 (84th, 8th)

After Louisville: 241.7 (65th, 7th)

After Akron: 228.8 (82nd, 9th)

After Maryland: 224.0 (80th, 9th)

After Michigan: 210.0 (93rd, 9th)

After Rutgers: 198.0 (102nd, 10th)

After Penn State: 206.9 (96th, 10th)

Why: Indiana had 269 passing yards against Penn State while averaging a season-high 14.2 yards per attempt.

Rushing Offense

2017: 130.1 (106th, 12th)

2018: 157.3 (80th, 9th)

2019: 130.4 (106th, 12th)

2020: 108.6 (114th, 12th)

2021: 114.7 (113th, 12th)

2022: 110.8 (112th, 13th)

After Ohio State: 71.0 (117th, 12th)

After Indiana State: 142.5 (81st, 11th)

After Louisville: 114.3 (109th, 12th)

After Akron: 108.8 (114th, 13th)

After Maryland: 110.2 (114th, 12th)

After Michigan: 107.2 (118th, 13th)

After Rutgers: 113.71 (112th, 12th)

After Penn State: 109.5 (t-112th, 12th)

Why: Indiana ran for 80 yards (2.4 yards per carry), it was the fifth time in eight games it had less than 100 yards this season.

Points Per Game

2017: 26.8 (77th, 6th)

2018: 26.4 (t-88th, 10th)

2019: 31.8 (t-42nd, 5th)

2020: 28.9 (59th, 4th)

2021: 17.3 (123rd, 13th)

2022: 23.3 (t-99th, 10th)

After Ohio State: 3.0 (128th, 14th)

After Indiana State: 22.0 (t-104th, 11th)

After Louisville: 19.3 (t-114th, 13th)

After Akron: 21.8 (t-103rd, t-11th)

After Maryland: 20.8 (t-113th, 13th)

After Michigan: 18.5 (t-125th, 14th)

After Rutgers: 17.9 (124th, 14th)

After Penn State: 18.6 (123rd, 13th)

Why: Indiana scored 24 points against Penn State, the most it has all season against a Power Five opponent.

Sacks Allowed

2017: 29 total, 2.4 per game (t-75th, t-8th)

2018: 27 total, 2.3 per game (t-59th, t-7th)

2019: 27 total, 2.1 per game (t-67th, 7th)

2020: 10 total; 1.25 per game (t-18th, 2nd)

2021: 29 total; 2.4 per game (t-74th, t-9th)

2022: 38 total; 3.2 per game (t-107th, t-12th)

After Ohio State: 1 total, 1 per game (t-35th, t-5th)

After Indiana State: 2 total, 1 per game (t-27th, t-5th)

After Louisville: 2 total, .67 per game (t-12th, t-3rd)

After Akron: 5 total, 1.25 per game (t-30th, t-6th)

After Maryland: 8 total, 1.60 per game (t-50th, t-9th)

After Michigan: 12 total, 2.00 per game (t-55th, 9th)

After Rutgers: 12 total, 1,71 per game (t-42nd, t-8th)

After Penn State: 15 total, 1.88 per game (t-58th, 10th)

Why: Indiana gave up three sacks, one of eight teams in the Big Ten giving up less than two sacks per game.

3rd Down Conversion Pct

2017: 37.9% (87th, 5th)

2018: 42.4% (39th, 4th)

2019: 46.9% (t-15th, 4th)

2020: 38.3% (76th, 5th)

2021: 36.9% (89th, 10th)

2022: 33.5% (111th, 12th)

After Ohio State: 33.3% (t-88th, t-8th)

After Indiana State: 54.8% (21st, 2nd)

After Louisville: 50.0% (27th, 3rd)

After Akron: 43.1% (56th, 8th)

After Maryland: 40% (t-75th, 10th)

After Michigan: 40% (t-69th, 8th)

After Rutgers: 37.6% (t-87th, 9th)

After Penn State: 36.6% (92nd, 11th)

Why: Indiana was 3 of 11 on third downs, it was the fourth time in five games the offense converted less than 30% of its third down attempts.

Total Defense

2017: 340.1 (27th, 6th)

2018: 423.8 (83rd, 11th)

2019: 352.2 (36rd, 9th)

2020: 378.1 (43rd, 5th)

2021: 383.8 (69th, 10th)

2022: 449.3 (119th, 14th)

After Ohio State: 380.0 (90th, 12th)

After Indiana State: 236.5 (15th, 6th)

After Louisville: 298.3 (t-39th, 7th)

After Akron: 342.3 (57th, 8th)

After Maryland: 368.2 (t-68th, 10th)

After Michigan: 374.4 (69th, 12th)

After Rutgers: 366.1 (60th, 12th)

After Penn State: 363.1 (58th, 12th)

Why: Penn State’s 342 yards was the second fewest it had in a single game this season.

Passing Defense

2017: 179.7 (17th, 4th)

2018: 240.6 (81st, 10th)

2019: 213.7 (46th, 10th)

2020: 241.0 (75th, 10th)

2021: 235.7 (76th, 11th)

2022: 274.2 (120th, 14th)

After Ohio State: 237.0 (86th, 13th)

After Indiana State: 129.0 (11th, 5th)

After Louisville: 165.3 (20th, 3rd)

After Akron: 176.8 (23rd, 4th)

After Maryland: 211.8 (t-50th, t-7th)

After Michigan: 217.2 (52nd, 8th)

After Rutgers: 192.1 (23rd, 7th)

After Penn State: 194.0 (25th, 7th)

Why: Penn State had 210 passing yards, IU has only allowed more than 300 yards in one game this season.

Rushing Defense

2017: 160.4 (61st, 9th)

2018: 183.2 (83rd, 10th)

2019: 138.5 (43rd, 9th)

2020: 137.1 (34th, 5th)

2021: 148.1 (59th, 8th)

2022: 175.1 (99th, 11th)

After Ohio State: 143.0 (88th, 10th)

After Indiana State: 107.5 (57th, 9th)

After Louisville: 133.0 (t-79th, 12th)

After Akron: 165.5 (t-103rd, 12th)

After Maryland: 156.4 (93rd, 12th)

After Michigan: 157.5 (92nd, 12th)

After Rutgers: 174.4 (108th, 14th)

After Penn State: 169.1 (102nd, 14th)

Why: Indiana allowed 132 rushing yards (3.1 yards per carry), it was the second fewest allowed this season.

Points Per Game Allowed

2017: 25.3 (t-52nd, 10th)

2018: 29.9 (81st, 10th)

2019: 24.4 (45th, 9th)

2020: 20.3 (19th, 4th)

2021: 33.3 (109th, 14th)

2022: 33.9 (120th, 14th)

After Ohio State: 23.0 (76th, 11th)

After Indiana State: 15.0 (t-34th, 9th)

After Louisville: 17.0 (t-41st, 8th)

After Akron: 19.5 (43rd, 8th)

After Maryland: 24.4 (t-66th, 11th)

After Michigan: 29.0 (t-91st, 13th)

After Rutgers: 29.3 (97th, 13th)

After Penn State: 29.8 (t-101st, 13th)

Why: Indiana gave up 33 points, it was the fourth straight gave it gave up more than 30 points.

Sacks

2017: 36 total, 3 per game (t-21st, 5th)

2018: 22 total, 1.8 per game (t-97th, 10th)

2019: 27 total, 2.1 per game (t-66th, t-8th)

2020: 25 total, 3.1 per game (t-31st, 1st)

2021: 17 total, 1.4 per game (t-115th, 14th)

2022: 20 total, 1.7 per game (t-104th, t-11th)

After Ohio State: 0 total, 0 per game (t-133rd, t-14th)

After Indiana State: 4 total, 2.0 per game (t-66th, t-9th)

After Louisville: 6 total, 2.0 per game (t-74th, t-10th)

After Akron: 8 total, 2.0 per game (78th, 10th)

After Maryland: 8 total, 1.6 per game (t-95th, 10th)

After Michigan: 12 total, 2.0 per game (t-91st, 9th)

After Rutgers: 13 total, 1.9 per game (100th, t-11th)

After Penn State: 16 total, 2.0 per game (t-80th, t-9th)

Why: Indiana had three sacks, it was the third game with at least three sacks this season.

3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense

2017: 29.9% (8th, 3rd)

2018: 42.0% (96th, 11th)

2019: 35.2% (34th, 5th)

2020: 37.5% (39th, 5th)

2021: 36.8% (40th, 7th)

2022: 42.4% (105th, 13th)

After Ohio State: 16.7% (t-13th, 2nd)

After Indiana State: 17.4% (4th, 2nd)

After Louisville: 31.4% (27th, 3rd)

After Akron: 30.8% (21st, 3rd)

After Maryland: 33.3% (t-32nd, 4th)

After Michigan: 36.5% (51st, 8th)

After Rutgers: 36.5% (55th, 9th)

After Penn State: 36.9% (58th, 10th)

Why: Penn State was 7 of 18 on third down (38.9%).

Turnover Margin

2017: Minus-7 (t-105th, 12th)

2018: Plus-5 (t-34th, t-5th)

2019: Plus-2 (t-50th, 6th)

2020: Plus-8 (t-12th, 3rd)

2021: Minus-13 (128th, 14th)

2022: Minus-5 (t-102nd, 12th)

After Ohio State: Plus-1 (t-23rd, t-2nd)

After Indiana State: Plus-1 (t-43rd, t-6th)

After Louisville: Plus-1 (t-47th, t-6th)

After Akron: Plus-2 (t-36th, t-6th)

After Maryland: Plus-1 (t-48th, t-7th)

After Michigan: Minus-4 (t-103rd, 11th)

After Rutgers: Minus-4 (t-105th, 12th)

After Penn State: Minus-5 (t-113th, 12th)

Why: Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby threw an interception and the defense had one interception. The Hoosiers are only one of two teams that haven’t recovered a fumble.

Penalties Yards Per Game

2017: 58.9, 5.9 per game (92nd, 9th)

2018: 60.8, 5.9 per game (87th, 7th)

2019: 63.8, 6.8 per game (111th, 14th)

2020: 44.8, 4.3 per game (32nd, 6th)

2021: 42.7, 4.7 per game (21st, 5th)

2022: 44.0, 5.0 per game (27th, 6th)

After Ohio State: 75.0, 8 per game (t-109th, 13th)

After Indiana State: 67.5, 7.5 per game (108th,13th)

After Louisville: 51.7, 6.3 per game (t-70th, 9th)

After Akron: 51.3, 6.0 per game (t-66th, 8th)

After Maryland: 47.0, 5.6 per game (50th, 8th)

After Michigan: 47.0, 5.5 per game (45th, 7th)

After Rutgers: 48.1, 5.4 per game (53rd, 8th)

After Penn State: 46.5, 5.4 per game (t-45th, t-7th)

Why: Indiana had five penalties for 35 yards.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

