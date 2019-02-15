A statistical reminder that Kyrie Irving is enjoying career season for Celtics originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

This may shock you, but two things can be true about Kyrie Irving's impact on the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics' offense can play well without him. The ball can move more freely, while his teammates can benefit from their increased scoring opportunities to present a more balanced offensive attack like what we saw against Philadelphia and Detroit.

But Irving also can be the undisputed engine that drives the C's: an incredible talent who's currently enjoying the best season of his career.

Consider Irving's stat line entering the NBA All-Star break, which separates him from every other NBA player:

Kyrie Irving (23.6 ppg, 6.9 apg, 40.9% 3-PT) is the only player in the NBA this season averaging 23.0 points and 6.0 assists, while also shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) February 14, 2019

There are a lot qualifiers to that stat, but the point is that Irving has morphed from an occasionally one-dimensional scorer into an efficient, playmaking machine.

The 26-year-old is on pace for a career high in assists, as he's averaged over six helpers per game just once in his career (6.1 in 2013-14). He's also never shot better: His .498 field goal percentage would top last season's .491 clip as his new career high.

And while the All-Star guard still dominates possession late in games, he's far from a ball-hog: His 17.9 field goal attempts per game barely crack the NBA's top 20, and he's tallied 10 or more assists in more than a quarter of the games he's played this season.

Irving's 14 games with 20+ points and a double-double this season are also the most by any Celtics player through the team's first 58 games since Kevin Garnett (15) in 2007-08 — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) February 14, 2019

Oh, and he's also racking up 23.6 points per game, just 1.06 off from his career high of 25.2 during his final season in Cleveland, when he attempted nearly 20 shots per game.

Based on those numbers, it shouldn't surprise you that Boston owns an overall net rating of plus-8.9 when Irving is on the court this season.

That the Celtics have found a way to win nine of the 11 games Irving has missed this season is a great development that speaks to this team's depth and its ability to step up when called upon.

But when push comes to shove, it's ludicrous to suggest the C's wouldn't want Irving on the court in meaningful games. As he heads to his sixth All-Star weekend in eight seasons, we felt now would be a good time to remind you why.

