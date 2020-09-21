The statistical greatness of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, as told by Twitter

The statistical greatness of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

At this point, it's no longer shocking to read stats about just how utterly dominant the Ravens are.

Impressive? Definitely. Jaw-dropping? Absolutely. Historic? Of course.

But surprising? Not so much anymore.

Baltimore has so thoroughly established themselves as one of the great regular season teams in recent memory, that every time they win they're likely extending their own franchise records in some category or another - if not breaking an NFL record altogether.

After cruising to their latest win (33-16 over the Texans) it's time to update some numbers for the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson passed the 600 career pass attempts threshold

Sunday. Jackson became the first player in NFL history with at least 45 touchdown passes (45) and fewer than 10 interceptions (9) over his first 600 pass attempts.



The Ravens' success begins with Lamar Jackson, so it only makes sense to start with his numbers. And these numbers are pretty great, especially because [insert joke about him being better suited to playing running back or wide receiver here].

Jackson is putting up passing numbers that are better at his age and experience level than any quarterback in the history of the NFL. Only three other quarterbacks with these passing touchdown numbers have even as few as 20 interceptions; Jackson is under 10. He also has just one interception over his last 29 touchdown passes.

It may seem like these numbers are cherry-picked, but there's nothing more important for a quarterback than throwing touchdowns while not throwing interceptions. And no quarterback has been better in that respect than Lamar Jackson.

Some fans like to point out Jackson's 0-2 record against Patrick Mahomes as proof that the Chiefs have the Ravens' number. But if there's any young quarterback who has dominated another, it's Jackson over Deshaun Watson.

To be clear, when the tweet mentions that Watson has only two losses by multiple scores in his career, that includes his college career. Watson just simply doesn't get blown out. Unless he's playing Jackson.

How does Jackson do it? One key is success on third downs, a critical area in which he has excelled so far in 2020. On Sunday, the Ravens converted seven combined third and fourth downs, while the Texans converted just three.

Ravens defense has been just as valuable as Lamar:



🛑Held a team to 21 or fewer points for 13th straight game, NFL's longest current streak

💪Forced turnover in 15th straight game, NFL's longest current streak

It wasn't just Jackson, though. The Ravens have won 14 straight regular-season games - three away from the fifth-longest streak in NFL history - with a point differential of +263 in that stretch.

They were the seventh-most efficient team in NFL history in 2019, and they're on their way to another top finish in 2020 after nearly doubling up every other team through two weeks. The Ravens are currently the only team in the NFL ranked in the top-six in DVOA in each of offense, defense and special teams.

As seen above, the most underrated element of this stretch has been the defense, which is riding a few NFL-high streaks of their own.

History will be made in Baltimore next Monday night, when Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes go head-to-head.



Of course, the most important game is the next one, and Ravens-Chiefs has major Game of the Year potential.

Baltimore and Kansas City entered the season as the two heaviest favorites to win the Super Bowl this season and it's thanks to their reigning MVP quarterbacks. Jackson and Mahomes are as exciting and dynamic a young duo as the league has ever seen and this marks the third consecutive year they'll face off against one another.

