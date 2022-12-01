A statistical comparison of each Doak Walker Award finalist

The college football regular season has officially come to an end. As we approach conference championship week, honors for the most prestigious awards in the sport are being released.

The finalist for the 2022 Doak Walker Award was announced earlier this week. The Doak Walker is given annually to the best running back in college football. Bijan Robinson (Texas), Blake Corum (Michigan) and Chase Brown (Illinois) are the three players in contention for the award.

All of the finalists enjoyed fantastic seasons for their respective programs. In a great year of running back play across the nation, Robinson, Corum and Brown separated themselves from the pack.

The winner of the 2022 Doak Walker Award is set to be announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Here is a statistical comparison of each of the three finalists hoping for the award. Bijan Robinson is the clear favorite based on the numbers alone.

Chase Brown (Illinois)

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 1,643

Yards per carry: 5.0

Rushing touchdowns: 10

Receiving yards: 240

Receiving touchdowns: 3

Blake Corum (Michigan)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 1,463

Yards per carry: 5.9

Rushing touchdowns: 18

Receiving yards: 80

Receiving touchdowns: 1

Bijan Robinson (Texas)

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Rushing yards: 1,580

Yards per carry: 6.1

Rushing touchdowns: 18

Receiving yards: 314

Receiving touchdowns: 2

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire