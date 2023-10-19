What are the statistical chances Tennessee upsets Alabama?

Alabama hosts Tennessee for an SEC showdown with a lot on the line, especially bragging rights. While the Tide may be favored, could the Vols potentially pull off an upset and begin a winning streak against Nick Saban’s program?

Well, ESPN’s analytics gives Tennessee a chance, but not a very big one. Alabama has a 76.4% chance to end Week 8 with a win, which gives the Volunteers only a 23.6% chance to get the win.

Tennessee only has one loss on the 2023 regular season but their hopes of reaching the College Football Playoffs have nearly completely diminished. On the other hand, Alabama’s one loss set them back, but didn’t knock them out of playoff contention.

In order to compete for a spot in the CFP, the Tide will have to win the rest of the games on the schedule and likely become the 2023 SEC champion to even be considered.

Last season, Tennessee got the win over Alabama, which broke a decade-and-a-half-long Crimson Tide win streak.

At the end of four quarters, one team will be smoking cigars, and there currently stands a 76.4% chance it will be the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 regular season progresses.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire