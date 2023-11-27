What are the statistical chances Alabama upsets Georgia in SEC championship

Alabama and Georgia are set to meet in the SEC championship game with a lot on the line. Depending on the outcome of this contest, there’s a chance that both, one, or neither of these teams make the College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs are the top-ranked team in the nation and are the favorites to win the game, but many believe the Crimson Tide has a legitimate chance to earn a hard-fought win in Atlanta.

According to ESPN’s advanced analytics, Georgia has a 52.1% chance to win, which leaves Alabama with a 47.9% likelihood to upset the No. 1 team in college football.

Surely, as injury reports are updated and the week progresses, this number will change. In which way, however, is to be determined. The College Football Playoff Committee will watch closely as this game practically serves as an extra playoff game.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the conference title game approaches.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire