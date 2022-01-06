What are the statistical chances Alabama upsets Georgia in the national championship?

Alabama and Georgia met last month in the SEC Championship game, where the Bulldogs were the favorites, but the Crimson Tide came out on top in blowout fashion. Now, the two will face off for the second time this season, this time in Indianapolis for the College Football Playoff national championship.

Despite Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide being the top-ranked team in the nation, Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are expected to win.

In fact, ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) put together the statistical chances each of the two teams has of winning the title.

Georgia stands with the best chance at 58.4%, whereas Alabama is left with only 41.6 %.

As both teams remember from the Conference Championship meeting, anything can happen when it’s time to actually play.

