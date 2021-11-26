What are the statistical chances Alabama is upset in the 2021 Iron Bowl?

Alabama and Auburn are set to square off in the 2021 edition of the Iron Bowl. This season, the famed rivalry will take place in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, which always makes for interesting games.

Alabama has certainly seemed like the stronger team, as the program looks to win big for a chance to play for another national championship; and Auburn has not only looked weaker than usual, but starting quarterback Bo Nix is out for the season with injury. All signs point to the Crimson Tide winning, but nothing can be certain.

ESPN gives us the statistical chances that the Crimson Tide will drop the final game of the regular season to Auburn.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), Alabama has a 81.5% chance of winning the 2021 Iron Bowl, and 18.5% chance of losing.

Bryan Harsin in his first year coaching the Tigers, TJ Finley stepping up as the starter and an Auburn fanbase that will most likely count this as their biggest game of the season could make for an uniquely interesting contest.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as Nick Saban & Co. stroll into Auburn seeking a regular season record of 11-1.

