Statistical Breakdown: How the Saints and Panthers stack up before Week 3 game

The New Orleans Saints (1-1) have built a reputation as road warriors, and they’ll be looking to lean on the style of play that’s helped them grind out so many wins away from the Caesars Superdome in Sunday’s game with the Carolina Panthers (0-2) on Sunday. Week 3 carries big ramifications for both NFC South teams.

Both squads need a win in the worst way. The Saints offense has played seven rough quarters of football against one heroic effort in the season opener, and their loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) last week stings. Carolina has lost each of their first two games this season, and they’re riding a nine-game losing streak that stretches back to last year. Here’s how the Saints and Panthers stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:

Scoring Offense

Panthers: 20.0 points per game (Tied-17th)

Saints: 18.5 points per game (Tied-20th)

Passing Offense

Panthers: 168.0 passing yards per game (30th)

Saints: 221.0 passing yards per game (18th)

Rushing Offense

Panthers: 100.0 rushing yards per game (20th)

Saints: 125.5 rushing yards per game (10th)

Total Offense

Panthers: 5.2 yards per play (20th), 268.0 yards per game (29th)

Saints: 5.6 yards per play (9th), 346.5 yards per game (18th)

First Downs

Panthers: 16.5 first downs per game (27th)

Saints: 18 first downs per game (24th)

Third Downs and Red Zone

Saints: 8-of-26 on third downs (30.8%, 25th) and 4-of-5 in the red zone (80.0%,Tied-4th)

Penalties

Panthers: 13 penalties against (13th) for 134 yards (8th)

Saints: 17 penalties against (4th) for 159 yards (4th)

Turnover Margin

Panthers: -3 turnover margin (Tied-26th)

Saints: -3 turnover margin (Tied-26th)

Sacks Allowed

Panthers: 6 sacks (23rd), sack rate of 9.7% (27th)

Saints: 10 sacks (31st), sack rate of 11.9% (29th)

Scoring Defense

Panthers: 22.5 points per game (Tied-17th)

Saints: 23.0 points allowed per game (Tied-20th)

Passing Defense

Panthers: 150.0 passing yards allowed per game (3rd)

Saints: 201.5 passing yards allowed per game (11th)

Rushing Defense

Panthers: 160 rushing yards allowed per game (28th)

Saints: 136.5 rushing yards allowed per game (22nd)

Total Defense

Panthers: 4.3 yards per play allowed (4th), 310.0 yards per game allowed (9th)

Saints: 5.0 yards per play allowed (9th), 338.0 yards per game allowed (16th)

Sacks and Pressure

Panthers: 4 sacks (Tied-19th), 23.5% pressure rate (18th)

Saints: 1 sack (Tied-30th), 8.3% pressure rate (32nd)

Third Downs and Red Zone Against

Panthers: 14-of-36 on third down (38.9%, Tied-18th), 2-of-7 in red zone (28.6%, Tied-6th)

Saints: 10-of-30 on third down (33.3%, Tied-8th), 2-of-5 in red zone (40.0%, Tied-6th)

