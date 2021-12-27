Statistical breakdown: How Georgia and Michigan stack up ahead of Orange Bowl

In this article:

Georgia and Michigan are gearing up to play in the Orange Bowl in Miami on Friday, December 31.

Both teams play a very similar style of football, so we should be in store for a great, physical football game with so much on the line.

Offensively, both teams look to run the ball and utilize the play action to impose their will on the defense. On the other side of the ball, it’s all about strength and speed, with Georgia and Michigan having great years defensively.

Now that the teams have arrived in Miami, here’s a look at how the Bulldogs and Wolverines stack up statistically ahead of their College Football Playoff game on Friday.

Scoring offense:

Georgia running back James Cook (4) celebrates touchdown during a football game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Georgia: No. 7 in the nation, 39.4 PPG

Michigan: No. 12 in the nation, 37.7 PPG

Rushing offense:

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) lines up in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia: No. 31 in the nation, 195 rushing YPG

Michigan: No. 10 in the nation, 223.8 rushing YPG

Passing offense:

ATHENS, GA – NOVEMBER 06: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Sanford Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia: No. 54 in the nation, 247.9 passing YPG

Michigan: No. 67 in the nation, 228.1 passing YPG

Total offense:

Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) hugs head coach Jim Harbaugh after a 32-29 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia: No. 26 in the nation, 443 total YPG

Michigan: No. 17 in the nation, 451.9 total YPG

First downs:

Story continues

Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) runs for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia: No. 30 in the nation, 22.9 first downs per game

Michigan: No. 40 in the nation, 22.2 first downs per game

Penalties:

Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart (left) talks with an official during the third quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia: No 10 in the nation, 38.3 penalty yards per game

Michigan: No. 20 in the nation, 42.4 penalty yards per game

Turnover margin:

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) makes an interception and runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia: No. 64 in the nation, breaking even on turnovers with a 0.00 margin

Michigan: No. 32 in the nation with a +5 turnover margin

Sacks allowed:

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 13: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs with the ball while being tackled by Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers in the third quarter at Neyland Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Georgia: No. 4 in the nation with 11 sacks allowed

Michigan: No. 2 in the nation with 10 sacks allowed

Scoring defense:

Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) celebrate after a tackle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia: No. 1 in the nation, 9.5 PPG allowed

Michigan: No. 4 in the nation, 16.1 PPG allowed

Rushing defense:

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis levels Missouri running back Tyler Badie behind the line of scrimmage for a loss during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Georgia: No. 2 in the nation, 81.6 rushing YPG allowed

Michigan: No. 20 in the nation, 121.5 rushing YPG allowed

Passing defense:

Sep 11, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) intercepts a pass over UAB Blazers wide receiver Trea Shropshire (11) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia: No. 3 in the nation, 171.5 passing YPG allowed

Michigan: No. 22 in the nation, 194.7 passing YPG allowed

Total defense:

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker David Ojabo (55) reacts during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia: No. 2 in the nation, 253.2 total YPG allowed

Michigan: No. 11 in the nation, 316.2 total YPG allowed

Sacks:

Oct 30, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) battles against Michigan State Spartans offensive tackle AJ Arcuri (76) during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia: No. 6 in the nation with 41 sacks

Michigan: No. 37 in the nation with 34 sacks

1

1