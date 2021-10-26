Statistical breakdown: How Georgia and Florida stack up

No. 1 Georgia (7-0) is gearing up to take on Florida (4-3) on Saturday in Jacksonville.

Georgia is obviously known for its defense, which tops the nation in almost every category, while Florida is an offensive-focused program and ranks highly in some key stats.

But despite what the numbers show, don’t expect this to be much of a competition. Georgia’s defense should completely shut down the Florida offense, no matter who is starting quarterback for the Gators.

Take a look below at where both teams rank in key stats as we head into Saturday’s contest.

Total offense:

ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 16: Brock Bowers #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs brings in the catch for a touchdown in the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia ranks No. 43 with 430.4 yards per game.

Florida is No. 9 at 501.7 yards per game.

Passing offense:

AUBURN, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 09: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Georgia ranks No. 62 with 237.4 passing yards per game.

Florida is No. 53 with 247.4 passing yards per game.

Rushing offense:

Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) runs for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s rushing attack ranks No. 39 at 193 rushing yards per game.

Florida is No. 4 with 254.2 rushing yards per game.

Scoring offense:

Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) carries against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia is scoring 38.4 points per game, No. 13 in the nation.

Story continues

Florida’s 34.4 points per game ranks No. 26.

First downs:

Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) reacts after running for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia averages 22.3 first downs per game. That’s No. 42 in the nation.

Florida’s 24 per game is No. 18.

Sacks allowed:

Oct 28, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defense line and Florida Gators offensive line line up at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia has allowed just 4 sacks all season. That’s No. 4 in America.

Florida is right there as well. Its allowed just 5, which is No. 6.

Interceptions thrown:

Oct 16, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) changes the play against LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s thrown just five picks.

Florida’s 12 interceptions is the second most in America.

Total defense:

ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 02: Nakobe Dean #17 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Sanford Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia is allowing just 208 yards per game. That’s No. 1 in the FBS.

Florida’s defense is giving up 338.4, which is No. 38.

Passing defense:

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) makes an interception and runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s passing defense is surrendering only 114.9 passing yards per game, which is second in America.

Florida ranks No. 28, giving up 197.6 yards per game passing.

Rushing defense:

Oct 2, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) tackles Arkansas Razorbacks running back Trelon Smith (22) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia run defense ranks No. 2, giving up 63.4 rushing yards per game.

Florida ranks No. 54 in this category, allowing 140.6 yards per game on the ground.

Scoring defense:

ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 16: Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats attempts to dive over the defense but fails to score in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia is allowing just 6.5 points per game, which is the least in the nation.

Florida ranks No. 39, allowing 21.1 points per game.

Sacks

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) sacks Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Georgia won 30-13. News Joshua L Jones

Georgia has tallied 24 sacks, which ranks No. 11 in the nation.

Florida has 21 sacks, which is No. 21 in the nation.

1

1