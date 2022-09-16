Statistical Breakdown: Who has the edge in Patriots and Steelers Week 2 matchup?
The New England Patriots have another big test on their hands in Sunday’s road trip to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Things looked like a hot mess in the first game with coach Matt Patricia calling the offensive plays in Week 1. The Patriots couldn’t move the ball on the Miami Dolphins defense, and they committed three back-breaking turnovers that put the game out of reach.
Granted, the Steelers are also riding the offensive struggle-bus, but their defense was a turnover-generating machine against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who gave up five takeaways in their home building.
Let’s delve into the Week 2 statistical matchup between the Patriots and Steelers.
Scoring Offense
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Patriots: T-30th, 7.0 PPG
Steelers: T-12th, 23.0 PPG
Scoring Defense
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Patriots: T-11th, 20.0 PPG
Steelers: T-11th, 20.0 PPG
Total Offense
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Patriots: 26th, 271 YPG
Steelers: 27th, 267 YPG
Total Defense
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Patriots: 10th, 307 YPG
Steelers: 28th, 432 YPG
Passing Offense
Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images
Patriots: 23rd, 193 passing yards per game
Steelers: 24th, 192 passing yards per game
Passing Defense
AP Photo/Mary Schwalm
Patriots: 20th, 242 passing yards per game
Steelers: 28th, 299 passing yards per game
Rushing Offense
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Patriots: 22nd, 78 rushing yards per game
Steelers: 26th, 75 rushing yards per game
Rushing Defense
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Patriots: 4th, 65 rushing yards per game
Steelers: 23rd, 133 rushing yards per game
Third-Down Conversion Percentage (Offense)
Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
Patriots: T-12th, 44.4%
Steelers: 27th, 26.7%
Third-Down Conversion Percentage (Defense)
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Patriots: T-19th, 42.9%
Steelers: 25th, 50%
Penalties
AP Photo/Elise Amendola
Patriots: T–2nd, 3.0 penalties per game
Steelers: T-22nd, 8.0 penalties per game
Sacks
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Patriots: T-9th, 3.0 sacks
Steelers: T-1st, 7.0 sacks
Sacks Allowed
AP Photo/Winslow Townson
Patriots: T-11th, 2.0 sacks allowed
Steelers: T-3rd, 1.0 sacks allowed
Turnover Margin
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Patriots: T-30th, -3.0 turnover margin
Steelers: 1st, +5.0 turnover margin