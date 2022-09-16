Statistical Breakdown: Who has the edge in Patriots and Steelers Week 2 matchup?

The New England Patriots have another big test on their hands in Sunday’s road trip to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Things looked like a hot mess in the first game with coach Matt Patricia calling the offensive plays in Week 1. The Patriots couldn’t move the ball on the Miami Dolphins defense, and they committed three back-breaking turnovers that put the game out of reach.

Granted, the Steelers are also riding the offensive struggle-bus, but their defense was a turnover-generating machine against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who gave up five takeaways in their home building.

Let’s delve into the Week 2 statistical matchup between the Patriots and Steelers.

Scoring Offense

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots: T-30th, 7.0 PPG

Steelers: T-12th, 23.0 PPG

Scoring Defense

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots: T-11th, 20.0 PPG

Steelers: T-11th, 20.0 PPG

Total Offense

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots: 26th, 271 YPG

Steelers: 27th, 267 YPG

Total Defense

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots: 10th, 307 YPG

Steelers: 28th, 432 YPG

Passing Offense

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Patriots: 23rd, 193 passing yards per game

Steelers: 24th, 192 passing yards per game

Passing Defense

AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Patriots: 20th, 242 passing yards per game

Steelers: 28th, 299 passing yards per game

Rushing Offense

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots: 22nd, 78 rushing yards per game

Steelers: 26th, 75 rushing yards per game

Rushing Defense

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots: 4th, 65 rushing yards per game

Steelers: 23rd, 133 rushing yards per game

Third-Down Conversion Percentage (Offense)

Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots: T-12th, 44.4%

Steelers: 27th, 26.7%

Third-Down Conversion Percentage (Defense)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots: T-19th, 42.9%

Steelers: 25th, 50%

Penalties

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Patriots: T–2nd, 3.0 penalties per game

Story continues

Steelers: T-22nd, 8.0 penalties per game

Sacks

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots: T-9th, 3.0 sacks

Steelers: T-1st, 7.0 sacks

Sacks Allowed

AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Patriots: T-11th, 2.0 sacks allowed

Steelers: T-3rd, 1.0 sacks allowed

Turnover Margin

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots: T-30th, -3.0 turnover margin

Steelers: 1st, +5.0 turnover margin

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire