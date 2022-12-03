Statistical Breakdown: How the Eagles and Titans stack up for Week 13

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) and Tennessee Titans (7-4) are set for an emotional meeting at Lincoln Financial Field.

Both teams are atop their respective divisions, and the Titans are tied with the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals and will look to keep pace with their AFC rivals.

Philadelphia will look to remain No. 1 in the NFC while also staying atop the NFC East division, ahead of the Dallas Cowboys.

Here’s a statistical breakdown for both teams.

Scoring Offense (Points per game)

Eagles: 3rd (27.5)

Titans: 26th (18.2)

Passing Offense -- YPG

Eagles: 17th (219.8)

Titans: 29th (179.5)

Rushing Offense -- YPG

Eagles: 3rd (162.5)

Titans: 12th (122.9)

Total Offense -- YPG

Eagles: 4th (382.4)

Titans: 29th (298.9)

Total Defense -yards allowed per game

Eagles: 2nd (304.4)

Titans: 21st (351.3)

Sacks allowed

Eagles: 21st (31)

Titans: 14th (25)

Third-down offense

Eagles: 3rd (47.2%)

Titans: 26th (36.7%)

Fourth-down offense

Eagles: 3rd (71.4%)

Titans: 8th (57.1%)

Passing defense

Eagles: 2nd (183.6)

Titans: 31st (266.7)

Defensive Sacks

Eagles: 3rd (36)

Titans: 11th (31)

Rushing defense



Eagles: 18th (120.7)

Titans: 3rd (84.5)

Third-down defense

Eagles: 15th (39.1)

Titans: 1st (30.7)

Turnover differential

Eagles: 1st (+13)

Titans: 8th (+2)

