Statistical Breakdown: How the Eagles and Titans stack up for Week 13
The Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) and Tennessee Titans (7-4) are set for an emotional meeting at Lincoln Financial Field.
Both teams are atop their respective divisions, and the Titans are tied with the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals and will look to keep pace with their AFC rivals.
Philadelphia will look to remain No. 1 in the NFC while also staying atop the NFC East division, ahead of the Dallas Cowboys.
Here’s a statistical breakdown for both teams.
Scoring Offense (Points per game)
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 3rd (27.5)
Titans: 26th (18.2)
Passing Offense -- YPG
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 17th (219.8)
Titans: 29th (179.5)
Rushing Offense -- YPG
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 3rd (162.5)
Titans: 12th (122.9)
Total Offense -- YPG
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 4th (382.4)
Titans: 29th (298.9)
Total Defense -yards allowed per game
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 2nd (304.4)
Titans: 21st (351.3)
Sacks allowed
Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 21st (31)
Titans: 14th (25)
Third-down offense
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 3rd (47.2%)
Titans: 26th (36.7%)
Fourth-down offense
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 3rd (71.4%)
Titans: 8th (57.1%)
Passing defense
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 2nd (183.6)
Titans: 31st (266.7)
Defensive Sacks
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 3rd (36)
Titans: 11th (31)
Rushing defense
Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
Eagles: 18th (120.7)
Titans: 3rd (84.5)
Third-down defense
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Eagles: 15th (39.1)
Titans: 1st (30.7)
Turnover differential
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Eagles: 1st (+13)
Titans: 8th (+2)
