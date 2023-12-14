Statistical Breakdown: How the Eagles and Seahawks stack up for Week 15
The Eagles are set to fly cross country for an intriguing Monday night matchup against a Seahawks team facing similar adversity.
Seattle is coming off their fourth-straight loss of the season after losing to the San Francisco 49ers without quarterback Geno Smith.
The Seahawks need a win to get back in contention, while Philadelphia has been blown out in back-to-back weeks and needs a win to remain in contention for the No. 1 overall seed.
With Thursday’s practice set to begin, we’re looking at how the two teams stack up statistically for Week 15.
Total Offense
Eagles: 358.8 8th
Seahawks: 324.9 20th
Rush Offense
Eagles: 124.5 8th
Seahawks: 92.0 28th
Pass Offense
Eagles: 234.3 13th
Seahawks: 232.9 15th
Points Per Game
Eagles: 26.3 6th
Seahawks: 21.5 17th
3rd-Down Offense %
Eagles: 47.7% 3rd
Seahawks: 33.3% 26th
Red Zone Offense %
Eagles: 60.4% 10
Seahawks: 50.0% 22nd
Total Defense
Eagles: 353.9 22nd
Seahawks: 367.0 28th
Rush Defense
Eagles: 94.0 6th
Seahawks: 123.4 23rd
Pass Defense
Eagles: 259.9 28th
Seahawks: 243.6 25th
Points Per Game
Eagles: 24.7 28th
Seahawks: 24.5 27th
3rd-Down Defense %
Eagles: 48.1% 32nd
Seahawks: 45.8% 30th
Red Zone Defense %
Eagles: 70.5% 30th
Seahawks: 65.0% 26th