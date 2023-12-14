Statistical Breakdown: How the Eagles and Seahawks stack up for Week 15

The Eagles are set to fly cross country for an intriguing Monday night matchup against a Seahawks team facing similar adversity.

Seattle is coming off their fourth-straight loss of the season after losing to the San Francisco 49ers without quarterback Geno Smith.

The Seahawks need a win to get back in contention, while Philadelphia has been blown out in back-to-back weeks and needs a win to remain in contention for the No. 1 overall seed.

With Thursday’s practice set to begin, we’re looking at how the two teams stack up statistically for Week 15.

Total Offense

Eagles: 358.8 8th

Seahawks: 324.9 20th

Rush Offense

Eagles: 124.5 8th

Seahawks: 92.0 28th

Pass Offense

Eagles: 234.3 13th

Seahawks: 232.9 15th

Points Per Game

Eagles: 26.3 6th

Seahawks: 21.5 17th

3rd-Down Offense %

Eagles: 47.7% 3rd

Seahawks: 33.3% 26th

Red Zone Offense %

Eagles: 60.4% 10

Seahawks: 50.0% 22nd

Total Defense

Eagles: 353.9 22nd

Seahawks: 367.0 28th

Rush Defense

Eagles: 94.0 6th

Seahawks: 123.4 23rd

Pass Defense

Eagles: 259.9 28th

Seahawks: 243.6 25th

Points Per Game

Eagles: 24.7 28th

Seahawks: 24.5 27th

3rd-Down Defense %

Eagles: 48.1% 32nd

Seahawks: 45.8% 30th

Red Zone Defense %

Eagles: 70.5% 30th

Seahawks: 65.0% 26th

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire