Statistical Breakdown: How the Eagles and Saints stack up for Week 17

The Eagles and Saints are prepping for an important Week 17 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

If Philadelphia (13-2) can get the win, they’ll secure the division and clinch home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

Handing New Orleans another loss would drop them to 6-10 on the season, improving their draft positioning as well for a pick that belongs to Philadelphia. As it stands, the Eagles (by way of the Saints) have the 10th pick in the NFL Draft, courtesy of a blockbuster pre-draft trade in April.

With so many looming factors in play, here is how both teams stack up statistically ahead of Sunday.

Total Offense

Saints: (337.1) 18th

Eagles: (397.3) 3rd

Rushing Offense

Saints: (114.0) 19th

Eagles: (153.8) 4th

Passing offense YPG

Saints: (223.1) 15th

Eagles: (243.5) 9th

Points per game

Saints: (20.2) 22t

Eagles: (29.7) 1st

3rd-Down Offense

Saints: (40.5%) 14th

Eagles: (47.9%) 3rd

4th-Down Offense %

Saints: (33.3%) 30th

Eagles: (73.3%) 2t

Red Zone Offense %

Saints: (53.3%) 17t

Eagles: (72.2%) 1st

Total Defense

Saints: (322.4) 9th

Eagles: (301.9) 2nd

Rush Defense

Saints: (132.0) 23rd

Eagles: (120.7) 18th

Pass Defense

Saints: (190.4) 2nd

Eagles: (181.2) 1st

Points Per Game

Saints: (21.7) 14th

Eagles: (20.5) 10th

3rd-Down Defense %

Saints: (41.6) 24th

Eagles: (38.9) 14th

4th-Down Defense %

Saints: (47.1) 13th

Eagles: (57.1) 23rd

Red Zone Defense %

Saints: (48.8) 5th

Eagles: (54.0) 12th

Turnover Differential

Saints: (-12) 31st

Eagles: (+9) 2nd

Penalties/Game

Saints: (6.3) 22t

Eagles: (5.2) 9t

