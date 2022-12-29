Statistical Breakdown: How the Eagles and Saints stack up for Week 17
The Eagles and Saints are prepping for an important Week 17 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.
If Philadelphia (13-2) can get the win, they’ll secure the division and clinch home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.
Handing New Orleans another loss would drop them to 6-10 on the season, improving their draft positioning as well for a pick that belongs to Philadelphia. As it stands, the Eagles (by way of the Saints) have the 10th pick in the NFL Draft, courtesy of a blockbuster pre-draft trade in April.
With so many looming factors in play, here is how both teams stack up statistically ahead of Sunday.
Total Offense
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Saints: (337.1) 18th
Eagles: (397.3) 3rd
Rushing Offense
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Saints: (114.0) 19th
Eagles: (153.8) 4th
Passing offense YPG
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Saints: (223.1) 15th
Eagles: (243.5) 9th
Points per game
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Saints: (20.2) 22t
Eagles: (29.7) 1st
3rd-Down Offense
Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Saints: (40.5%) 14th
Eagles: (47.9%) 3rd
4th-Down Offense %
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Saints: (33.3%) 30th
Eagles: (73.3%) 2t
Red Zone Offense %
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Saints: (53.3%) 17t
Eagles: (72.2%) 1st
Total Defense
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Saints: (322.4) 9th
Eagles: (301.9) 2nd
Rush Defense
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Saints: (132.0) 23rd
Eagles: (120.7) 18th
Pass Defense
(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Saints: (190.4) 2nd
Eagles: (181.2) 1st
Points Per Game
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Saints: (21.7) 14th
Eagles: (20.5) 10th
3rd-Down Defense %
(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Saints: (41.6) 24th
Eagles: (38.9) 14th
4th-Down Defense %
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Saints: (47.1) 13th
Eagles: (57.1) 23rd
Red Zone Defense %
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Saints: (48.8) 5th
Eagles: (54.0) 12th
Turnover Differential
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Saints: (-12) 31st
Eagles: (+9) 2nd
Penalties/Game
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Saints: (6.3) 22t
Eagles: (5.2) 9t