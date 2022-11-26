Statistical Breakdown: How the Eagles and Packers stack up for Week 12
a ‘BlackOut‘ is upon us, as the Eagles (9-1) return home for a Sunday night meeting against the Green Bay Packers (4-7).
Philadelphia will look to maintain its lead in both the NFC East and in the NFC race for the overall No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs.
The Eagles are 11-11 at home against the Green Bay Packers.
Here’s a statistical breakdown of both teams ahead of Sunday night.
Scoring Offense (Points per game)
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 4th (26.4)
Packers: 26th (18.4)
Passing Offense -- YPG
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 12th (228.1)
Packers: 19th (222.3)
Rushing Offense -- YPG
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 6th (142.5)
Packers: 14th (122.6)
Total Offense -- YPG
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 5th (370.6)
Packers: 15th (344.9)
Total Defense -yards allowed per game
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 2nd (300.6)
Packers: 14th (328.3)
Sacks allowed
Syndication Oshkosh Northwestern
Eagles: 19th (26)
Packers: 10th (21)
Third-down offense
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 4th (46.5%)
Packers: 14th (41.4%)
Fourth-down offense
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 3rd (72.2%)
Packers: 31st (22.2%)
Passing defense
Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 2nd (178.4)
Packers: 4th (192.5)
Defensive Sacks
Eagles: 3rd (33)
Packers: 18th (22)
Rushing defense
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 19th (122.2)
Packers: 25th: (135.8)
Third-down defense
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Eagles: 19th (40.5)
Packers: 7th (34.9)
Turnover differential
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 1st (+12)
Packers: 27th (-4)
