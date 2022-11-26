Statistical Breakdown: How the Eagles and Packers stack up for Week 12

a ‘BlackOut‘ is upon us, as the Eagles (9-1) return home for a Sunday night meeting against the Green Bay Packers (4-7).

Philadelphia will look to maintain its lead in both the NFC East and in the NFC race for the overall No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs.

The Eagles are 11-11 at home against the Green Bay Packers.

Here’s a statistical breakdown of both teams ahead of Sunday night.

Scoring Offense (Points per game)

Eagles: 4th (26.4)

Packers: 26th (18.4)

Passing Offense -- YPG

Eagles: 12th (228.1)

Packers: 19th (222.3)

Rushing Offense -- YPG

Eagles: 6th (142.5)

Packers: 14th (122.6)

Total Offense -- YPG

Eagles: 5th (370.6)

Packers: 15th (344.9)

Total Defense -yards allowed per game

Eagles: 2nd (300.6)

Packers: 14th (328.3)

Sacks allowed



Eagles: 19th (26)

Packers: 10th (21)

Third-down offense

Eagles: 4th (46.5%)

Packers: 14th (41.4%)

Fourth-down offense

Eagles: 3rd (72.2%)

Packers: 31st (22.2%)

Passing defense

Eagles: 2nd (178.4)

Packers: 4th (192.5)

Defensive Sacks

Eagles: 3rd (33)

Packers: 18th (22)

Rushing defense

Eagles: 19th (122.2)

Packers: 25th: (135.8)

Third-down defense

Eagles: 19th (40.5)

Packers: 7th (34.9)

Turnover differential

Eagles: 1st (+12)

Packers: 27th (-4)

