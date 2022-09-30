Statistical Breakdown: How the Eagles and Jaguars stack up for Week 4
The Eagles (3-0) and Jaguars (2-1) will meet on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in a homecoming for Doug Pederson and Press Taylor.
Jacksonville is an AFC South favorite after blowing out their past two opponents. Philadelphia is emerging as a Super Bowl contender behind the dual-threat abilities of quarterback Jalen Hurts.
With kickoff fast approaching, here’s a statistical breakdown of the matchup for both teams.
Scoring Offense
Eagles: T-7th (28.7 PPG)
Jaguars: 9th (28.0 PPG)
Passing Offense
Eagles: 3rd (296.7 YPG)
Jaguars:11th (252 YPG)
Rushing Offense
Eagles: 7th (150 YPG)
Jaguars: 10th (123.3 YPG)
Total Offense
Eagles: 1st (447 YPG)
Jaguars: 6th (375 YPG)
Total Defense -yards allowed per game
Eagles: 5th (296 YPG)
Jaguars: 7th (306.7 YPG)
First Downs
Eagles: 5th (73)
Jaguars: 6th (70)
Turnover Margin
Eagles: 3rd (+4)
Jaguars: 1st (+7)
Sacks Allowed
Eagles: 19th (7)
Jaguars: 1st (2)
Scoring Defense
Eagles: 7th (16.7)
Jaguars: 5th (12.7)
Passing Defense
Eagles: 6th (186.7)
Jaguars: 21st (251.7)
Rushing Defense -- Yards per game
Eagles: 18th (110)
Jaguars: 1st (55.0)
Sacks
Eagles: 2nd (12)
Jaguars: 17th (7)