Statistical Breakdown: How the Eagles and Jaguars stack up for Week 4

The Eagles (3-0) and Jaguars (2-1) will meet on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in a homecoming for Doug Pederson and Press Taylor.

Jacksonville is an AFC South favorite after blowing out their past two opponents. Philadelphia is emerging as a Super Bowl contender behind the dual-threat abilities of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

With kickoff fast approaching, here’s a statistical breakdown of the matchup for both teams.

Scoring Offense

Eagles: T-7th (28.7 PPG)

Jaguars: 9th (28.0 PPG)

Passing Offense

Eagles: 3rd (296.7 YPG)

Jaguars:11th (252 YPG)

Rushing Offense

Eagles: 7th (150 YPG)

Jaguars: 10th (123.3 YPG)

Total Offense

Eagles: 1st (447 YPG)

Jaguars: 6th (375 YPG)

Total Defense -yards allowed per game

Eagles: 5th (296 YPG)

Jaguars: 7th (306.7 YPG)

First Downs

Eagles: 5th (73)

Jaguars: 6th (70)

Turnover Margin

Eagles: 3rd (+4)

Jaguars: 1st (+7)

Sacks Allowed

Eagles: 19th (7)

Jaguars: 1st (2)

Scoring Defense

Eagles: 7th (16.7)

Jaguars: 5th (12.7)

Passing Defense

Eagles: 6th (186.7)

Jaguars: 21st (251.7)

Rushing Defense -- Yards per game

Eagles: 18th (110)

Jaguars: 1st (55.0)

Sacks

Eagles: 2nd (12)

Jaguars: 17th (7)

