Statistical Breakdown: How the Eagles and Giants stack up for Week 14
The Eagles (11-) and Giants (7-4-1) are set for an NFC East matchup, with the host team badly needing a win to stay in the sixth spot currently in the NFC playoff race.
Philadelphia will look to inch closer toward a division title while maintaining its hold on the top seed and home-field advantage.
Jalen Hurts will return to the scene of one of his worst performances, as the quarterback was 14-31 passing for 129 yards and three interceptions.
With preparation starting for both teams, here is how both teams stack up statistically.
Total Offense
Nyg Vs Phi
Eagles: 3rd (383.3)
Giants: 22nd (330.1)
Rushing Offense
Eagles: 5th (154.6)
Giants: 6th (149.7)
Passing offense YPG
Eagles: 13th (233.7)
Giants: 28th (180.4)
Points per game
Eagles: 2nd (28.2)
Giants: 21st (20.4)
3rd-Down Offense
Eagles: 4th (45.8%)
Giants: 21st (38.9%)
4th-Down Offense
Eagles: t2nd (75.0%)
Giants: 29th (36.4%)
Red zone scoring
Eagles: 2nd (73.8)
Giants: 11th (60.0)
Total Defense
Eagles: 2nd (296.4)
Giants: 23rd (359.8)
Rush Defense
Eagles: 17th (117.9)
Giants: 26th (141.1)
Passing Defense (Yards allowed per game)
Eagles: 1st (178.5)
Giants: 18th (218.8)
Points Per Game
Eagles: t7 (18.8)
Giants: 12th (21.0)
3rd down defense
Eagles: t10 (38.2)
Giants: 6th (35.2)
Turnover differential
Eagles: 1st (+13)
Giants: t8 (+3)