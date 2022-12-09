Statistical Breakdown: How the Eagles and Giants stack up for Week 14

The Eagles (11-) and Giants (7-4-1) are set for an NFC East matchup, with the host team badly needing a win to stay in the sixth spot currently in the NFC playoff race.

Philadelphia will look to inch closer toward a division title while maintaining its hold on the top seed and home-field advantage.

Jalen Hurts will return to the scene of one of his worst performances, as the quarterback was 14-31 passing for 129 yards and three interceptions.

With preparation starting for both teams, here is how both teams stack up statistically.

Total Offense



Nyg Vs Phi

Eagles: 3rd (383.3)

Giants: 22nd (330.1)

Rushing Offense

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles: 5th (154.6)

Giants: 6th (149.7)

Passing offense YPG

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Eagles: 13th (233.7)

Giants: 28th (180.4)

Points per game

Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY NETWORK

Eagles: 2nd (28.2)

Giants: 21st (20.4)

3rd-Down Offense

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles: 4th (45.8%)

Giants: 21st (38.9%)

4th-Down Offense

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles: t2nd (75.0%)

Giants: 29th (36.4%)

Red zone scoring

Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY NETWORK

Eagles: 2nd (73.8)

Giants: 11th (60.0)

Total Defense

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles: 2nd (296.4)

Giants: 23rd (359.8)

Rush Defense

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles: 17th (117.9)

Giants: 26th (141.1)

Passing Defense (Yards allowed per game)

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles: 1st (178.5)

Giants: 18th (218.8)

Points Per Game

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles: t7 (18.8)

Giants: 12th (21.0)

3rd down defense

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles: t10 (38.2)

Giants: 6th (35.2)

Turnover differential

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles: 1st (+13)

Giants: t8 (+3)

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire