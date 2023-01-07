Statistical Breakdown: How the Eagles and Giants stack up for Week 18

The Eagles (13-3) and Giants (9-6-1) are set to wrap up the regular season as both teams look toward the NFL postseason.

Brian Daboll’s Giants are locked in the sixth seed regardless of Sunday’s outcome, and the rumor suggests that New York will rest key starters.

Philadelphia needs a win to lock up the NFC East and the lone No. 1 seed in the NFC, giving a battered team home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

With kickoff a little over 32 hours from now, here’s a statistical breakdown for Week 18.

Total offense



Eagles: (392.0) 3rd

Giants: (337.0) 17th

Rushing Offense

Eagles: 5th (148.4)

Giants: 4th (149.4)

Passing offense YPG

Eagles: 9th (243.6)

Giants: 26th (187.6)

Points per game

Eagles: 3rd (28.4)

Giants: 15th (21.8)

3rd-Down Offense %

Eagles: 5th (46.6%)

Giants: 21st (37.4%)

4th-Down Offense %

Eagles: 4th (68.8)

Giants: t22nd (44.4%)

Red Zone Offense %

Eagles: 1st (72.2)

Giants: 7th (63.8%)

Total Defense

Eagles: 1st (302.6)

Giants: 24th (359.2)

Rushing defense

Eagles: 18th (121.3)

Giants: 28th (144.8)

Pass Defense

Eagles: 1st (181.3)

Giants: 15th (214.4)

Points Per Game defense

Eagles: 8th (20.5)

Giants: 16th (21.8)

3rd-Down Defense %

Eagles: 18th (39.2%)

Giants: 5th (35.1%)

4th-Down Defense %

Eagles:24th (59.1%)

Giants: 30th (64.7%)

Red Zone Defense %

Eagles: 10 (52.8%)

Giants: 8th (51.7%)

Turnover Differential

Eagles: t2nd (+9)

Giants: t13th (+2)

Penalties/Game

Eagles: t13th (5.4)

Giants: t23rd (6.1)

Penalty Yards/Game

Eagles: 8th (40.8)

Giants: 16th (47.6)

