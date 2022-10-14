Statistical Breakdown: How the Eagles and Cowboys stack up for Week 6

The Eagles and Cowboys are almost 48 hours away from a massive Sunday night matchup that brings some clarity to the NFC East and NFL landscape.

Both teams have high-powered pass rushers and elite talent in the secondary.

In contrast, Philadelphia has a clear advantage in offensive talent, with Dak Prescott still out at quarterback.

With Sunday fast approaching, here are seven critical stats for Week 6.

Scoring Offense (Points per game)

Eagles: 5th (27.0)

Cowboys: 24th (18.6)

Passing Offense -- YPG

Eagles: 7th (259.9)

Cowboys: 27th (182.2)

Rushing Offense -- YPG

Eagles: 5th (160.0)

Cowboys: 15th (115.8)

Total Offense -- YPG

Eagles: 2nd (419)

Cowboys: 27th (298.0)

Total Defense -yards allowed per game

Eagles: 4th (294.4)

Cowboys: 7th (311.4)

First Downs

Eagles: 3rd (122)

Cowboys: 31st (79)

Turnover Margin

Eagles: 1st (+9)

Cowboys: 2nd (+5)

Sacks Allowed

Eagles: 18th (11)

Cowboys: 13th (9)

Scoring Defense

Eagles: 7th (17.5)

Cowboys: 3rd (14.4)

Passing Defense (Yards allowed per game)

Eagles: 6th (189.4)

Cowboys: 8th (193.3)

Rushing Defense -- Yards per game

Eagles: 10th (105.0)

Cowboys: 18th (117.6)

Sacks

Eagles: 5th (17)

Cowboys: 2nd (20)

