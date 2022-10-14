Statistical Breakdown: How the Eagles and Cowboys stack up for Week 6
The Eagles and Cowboys are almost 48 hours away from a massive Sunday night matchup that brings some clarity to the NFC East and NFL landscape.
Both teams have high-powered pass rushers and elite talent in the secondary.
In contrast, Philadelphia has a clear advantage in offensive talent, with Dak Prescott still out at quarterback.
With Sunday fast approaching, here are seven critical stats for Week 6.
Scoring Offense (Points per game)
(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Eagles: 5th (27.0)
Cowboys: 24th (18.6)
Passing Offense -- YPG
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 7th (259.9)
Cowboys: 27th (182.2)
Rushing Offense -- YPG
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Eagles: 5th (160.0)
Cowboys: 15th (115.8)
Total Offense -- YPG
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 2nd (419)
Cowboys: 27th (298.0)
Total Defense -yards allowed per game
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Eagles: 4th (294.4)
Cowboys: 7th (311.4)
First Downs
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 3rd (122)
Cowboys: 31st (79)
Turnover Margin
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Eagles: 1st (+9)
Cowboys: 2nd (+5)
Sacks Allowed
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 18th (11)
Cowboys: 13th (9)
Scoring Defense
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 7th (17.5)
Cowboys: 3rd (14.4)
Passing Defense (Yards allowed per game)
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Eagles: 6th (189.4)
Cowboys: 8th (193.3)
Rushing Defense -- Yards per game
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 10th (105.0)
Cowboys: 18th (117.6)
Sacks
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 5th (17)
Cowboys: 2nd (20)