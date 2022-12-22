Statistical Breakdown: How the Eagles and Cowboys stack up for Week 16

The Eagles and Cowboys are set for an emotional matchup that won’t lose any luster with the news that Jalen Hurts won’t be active.

Hurts did not participate in the Eagless practices on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday of this week, meaning Gardner Minshew will start at quarterback for Philadelphia in Saturday’s NFC East game against Dallas.

Head Coach Nick Sirianni said on Thursday at the NovaCare Complex in his final press conference before kickoff that Minshew will likely be the guy. Hurts has made progress rehabbing his right shoulder sprain, but the head confirmed that he isn’t ready to play this week

Jalen did everything he could to get his body ready to go and at the end of the day, he’s not going to be able to do it,” Sirianni said. “He tried like crazy. I know he still wants to go. Jalen Hurts is the toughest player I’ve ever been around.”

Hurts being inactive doesn’t take away from the importance of this matchup, or the big names that’ll be involved.

Here’s a statistical breakdown and where both teams sit ahead of Saturday.

Total Offense

Eagles rank: 3rd — 394.1

Cowboys rank: 9th — 362.3

Rushing Offense

Eagles rank: 4th — 158.6

Cowboys rank: 7th — 145.1

Passing offense YPG

Eagles rank: 11th — 235.5

Cowboys rank: 17th — 217.1

Points per game

Eagles rank: 2nd — 29.4

Cowboys rank: 3rd — 28.1

3rd-Down Offense

Eagles rank: 3rd — 47.3%

Cowboys rank: 5th — 45.9%

4th-Down Offense %

Eagles rank: 3rd — 74.1%

Cowboys rank: 11th — 53.3%

Red Zone Offense

Eagles rank: 1st — 73.5%

Cowboys rank: 2nd — 71.7%

Total Defense YPG

Eagles rank: 2nd — 293.5

Cowboys rank: 8th — 324.6

Rush Defense YPG

Eagles rank: 19th — 121.1

Cowboys rank: t24th — 133.1

Pass Defense YPG

Eagles rank: 1st — 172.4

Cowboys rank: 3rd — 191.6

Defensive Points Per Game

Eagles rank: 6th — 19.1

Cowboys rank: t7th — 19.2

3rd-Down Defense %

Eagles rank: 9th — 37.6%

Cowboys rank: 8th — 36.9%

4th-Down Defense %

Eagles rank: 22nd –55.0%

Cowboys rank: 20th — 52.9%

Red Zone Defense %

Eagles rank: t10th — 53.3%

Cowboys rank: 15th — 55.6%

Turnover Differential

Eagles rank: 1st — +12

Cowboys rank: 2nd — +9

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire