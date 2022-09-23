Statistical Breakdown: How the Eagles and Commanders stack up for Week 3

The Eagles and Commanders are two days away from a Sunday afternoon matchup that’ll see quarterback Carson Wentz face his former team for the first time.

Washington enters the contest at 1-1 after a brutal 36-27 loss to the Lions in Detroit, while Philadelphia will look to start 3-0 after an impressive 24-7 win over Detroit on Monday night.

With both teams set for their final practice of the week, here’s a statistical breakdown for both teams with total yardage and rankings.

Scoring Offense

Eagles: T-4th (31 PPG)

Commander:8th (27.5 PPG)

Passing Offense



Nfl Washington Commanders At Detroit Lions

Eagles: 7th (281 YPG)

Commanders:2nd (306.5 YPG)

Rushing Offense

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles: 2nd (189.5 YPG)

Commanders:25th (86.5 YPG)

Total Offense

Eagles: 1st (470.5 YPG)

Commanders:6th (393 YPG)

Total Defense -yards allowed per game

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Eagles:14th (325 YPG)

Commanders:27th (404 YPG)

First Downs

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles: 2nd (52)

Commanders: 6th (47)

Turnover Margin

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles: T-4th (+3)

Commanders: T-26th (-3)

Sacks Allowed



Nfl Washington Commanders At Detroit Lions

Eagles: T-13th (4)

Washington: T-23rd (6)

Scoring Defense

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Eagles: 14th (21 PPG

Commanders: 29th (29 PPG)

Passing Defense

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Eagles: 12th (203.5 YPG)

Commanders:20th (247 YPG)

Rushing Defense

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Eagles: 20th (121.5 YPG)

Commanders: 28th (157 YPG)

Sacks

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles: T-23rd (1)

Commanders: T-13th (2)

