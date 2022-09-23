Statistical Breakdown: How the Eagles and Commanders stack up for Week 3
The Eagles and Commanders are two days away from a Sunday afternoon matchup that’ll see quarterback Carson Wentz face his former team for the first time.
Washington enters the contest at 1-1 after a brutal 36-27 loss to the Lions in Detroit, while Philadelphia will look to start 3-0 after an impressive 24-7 win over Detroit on Monday night.
With both teams set for their final practice of the week, here’s a statistical breakdown for both teams with total yardage and rankings.
Scoring Offense
Eagles: T-4th (31 PPG)
Commander:8th (27.5 PPG)
Passing Offense
Nfl Washington Commanders At Detroit Lions
Eagles: 7th (281 YPG)
Commanders:2nd (306.5 YPG)
Rushing Offense
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 2nd (189.5 YPG)
Commanders:25th (86.5 YPG)
Total Offense
Eagles: 1st (470.5 YPG)
Commanders:6th (393 YPG)
Total Defense -yards allowed per game
(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Eagles:14th (325 YPG)
Commanders:27th (404 YPG)
First Downs
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 2nd (52)
Commanders: 6th (47)
Turnover Margin
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: T-4th (+3)
Commanders: T-26th (-3)
Sacks Allowed
Nfl Washington Commanders At Detroit Lions
Eagles: T-13th (4)
Washington: T-23rd (6)
Scoring Defense
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Eagles: 14th (21 PPG
Commanders: 29th (29 PPG)
Passing Defense
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Eagles: 12th (203.5 YPG)
Commanders:20th (247 YPG)
Rushing Defense
(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Eagles: 20th (121.5 YPG)
Commanders: 28th (157 YPG)
Sacks
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: T-23rd (1)
Commanders: T-13th (2)