Statistical Breakdown: How the Eagles and Bears stack up for Week 15

The Eagles (12-1) and Bears (3-10) are set for a Sunday matchup that’ll feature two of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks.

Jalen Hurts is in the thick of the MVP race and on pace for over 4,000 yards passing and 800 rushing yards.

Chicago will counter with second-year quarterback Justin Fields, who has 1,896 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. As a rusher, Fields is just as talented as Hurts if not better, and has 905 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

The Bears are coming off a much-needed bye week, and have the NFL’s toughest remaining schedule.

Here’s how the Eagles and Bears stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:

Scoring Offense

Eagles: 1st, 29.7 PPG

Bears: 19th, 20.8 PPG

Passing Offense

Eagles: 14th, 229.8 passing YPG

Bears: 32nd, 140.6 passing YPG

Rushing Offense



Eagles: 2nd, 162.2 rushing YPG

Bears: 1st, 189.2 rushing YPG

Total Offense

Eagles: 3rd, 392.0 total YPG

Bears: 22nd, 329.8 total YPG

First Downs

Eagles: 2nd, 306 first downs

Bears: 26th, 230 first downs

Penalties



Bears: 18th, 49.2 penalty YPG

Eagles: 12th, 43.7 penalty YPG

Turnover Margin

Eagles: 1st, +14 TO margin

Bears: T-24th, -3 TO margin

