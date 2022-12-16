Statistical Breakdown: How the Eagles and Bears stack up for Week 15
The Eagles (12-1) and Bears (3-10) are set for a Sunday matchup that’ll feature two of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks.
Jalen Hurts is in the thick of the MVP race and on pace for over 4,000 yards passing and 800 rushing yards.
Chicago will counter with second-year quarterback Justin Fields, who has 1,896 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. As a rusher, Fields is just as talented as Hurts if not better, and has 905 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
The Bears are coming off a much-needed bye week, and have the NFL’s toughest remaining schedule.
Here’s how the Eagles and Bears stack up statistically ahead of Sunday’s matchup:
Scoring Offense
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Eagles: 1st, 29.7 PPG
Bears: 19th, 20.8 PPG
Passing Offense
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 14th, 229.8 passing YPG
Bears: 32nd, 140.6 passing YPG
Rushing Offense
Mjs Apc Packvsbears 1204220241djp
Eagles: 2nd, 162.2 rushing YPG
Bears: 1st, 189.2 rushing YPG
Total Offense
Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 3rd, 392.0 total YPG
Bears: 22nd, 329.8 total YPG
First Downs
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Eagles: 2nd, 306 first downs
Bears: 26th, 230 first downs
Penalties
Packers04 17
Bears: 18th, 49.2 penalty YPG
Eagles: 12th, 43.7 penalty YPG
Turnover Margin
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: 1st, +14 TO margin
Bears: T-24th, -3 TO margin